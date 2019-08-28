OSAGE – Meirick Huffman didn’t have a typical summer in the lead-up to his senior year of high school.
Rather than lazy days filled with swimming, hanging out with friends, and other typical pursuits of youth, the Osage senior completed basic training for the Army National Guard.
And now he is back in his hometown, ready for one last year of high school, and one last season of Green Devils football.
For Huffman, going from life in small-town Iowa to the regimented schedule of military life was an adjustment. But an even bigger challenge has been re-acclimating to being a high school student again.
“It’s a lot of work waking up early every day and moving 24/7 every day, no breaks,” Huffman said. “It’s nice to have all my friends back, but it’s hard because it’s a lot slower moving here. It’s difficult and hard to get used to again. You get so used to moving 24/7.”
Osage head coach Matt Finn is happy to have Huffman back, and expressed a lot of pride in his senior linebacker.
“I talked to his parents when he was there and they said right away that he became a squadron leader,” Finn said. “I won’t take any credit for that, he’s done a lot of hard work to get to where he is at. He’s a very mature and responsible young man already.
"But I think it’s great for our team, to have somebody like that come back and show what being a man is all about.”
On the field, Huffman is a versatile player. Finn plans on using him on both sides of the ball this season. Huffman came back from basic training stronger and quicker than he was last season, and Finn plans on taking full advantage.
“He’s pretty flexible,” Finn said. “He’s going to help us on defense. We’re pretty thin at middle linebacker right now. For 170 pounds soaking wet, I think he’s going to be a fighter.”
After graduation, Huffman will go to job-training to become a military police officer. But before that happens, he gets to be a Green Devil for just a little while longer.
Huffman will be a big part of the team’s pre-game festivities this season, as he will be the person who runs the American flag out of the tunnel before every game.
“It’s an honor to run out and do it and be able to support our country,” Huffman said. “It shows spirit in our team.”
The Green Devils are known for their big pre-game show, which Finn says is a good tool for team recruiting and keeping the football turnout high. But this year, the ceremony will have a little big of extra meaning.
“I think it’ll add a different level of seriousness to it,” Finn said. “There is going to be a certain level of reverence, of understanding who that kid is, and the team behind him, too. I think it’ll be pretty special.”
For Finn, having a player and a leader like Huffman is a big boost. With one year left of high school before he heads off to serve his country, Finn is excited to give Huffman one last year of playing under the Friday night lights.
“I think it gives him a little bit of a taste of adult life is like, and now he’s like ‘I get to go back and be a kid for a little bit longer,’” Finn said. “He might relish that a little bit more, and realize more than anybody else what there is to lose.”
