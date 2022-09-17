Osage puts non-district forfeit in rearview mirror

The message was clear and simple. The ownership was placed fully on one individual.

Osage's football program went through a small batch of adversity earlier this week, self-reporting a rule violation during its Week 3 contest against MFL MarMac.

It was due to the Green Devils having a member of their roster play six quarters (two from the junior varsity contest, all four in the varsity game) in one night. Per the Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA), the max number of quarters a player can play in one night is five.

As such, a 28-22 triumph over the Bulldogs was forfeited.

"It was a big gut-punch, no wants to hear that especially high school kids," Osage head coach Torian Wolf said. "It is my mistake. I have full responsibility. I let the kids know all the frustration should be on me.

"The great thing is that I have a great relationship with these kids. I love these kids, they love me and they let it go pretty quick. We put it behind us."

All of a sudden, this roster with several key starters back and high-level transfers stared at a 1-2 record. The Green Devils could have let it affect them, or derail the season or begin playing the blame game.

None of that happened.

Osage put its focus on a goal established when the season starting, going unbeaten in Class 2A District 3 and that kicked off with a 31-28 triumph over Clear Lake on Friday night at Lions Field.

"Our coaches preached to us not to think about it, we could still win the district title," Green Devils senior running back Brayden Onken said.

Wolf stated his group had a good week of practice approaching the district opener. After Tuesday's practice concluded, he gathered everyone and explained the situation.

Initially, there was the disappointment of having a victory being snatched away.

"It sucked, obviously," senior interior lineman Barrett Muller said. "After hearing that, it was a punch to the stomach."

That feeling didn't linger. From Wednesday until first kick, Osage was dialed in.

"It was rough for sure, but it kind of brought us together," Quinn Street, a defensive back, said. "We took our frustration out on the field."

The Green Devils have battled their fair share of adversity through Wolf's three years at the helm. In the COVID-shortened 2020 season, they were 1-4 entering the final week of the regular season.

Last fall, they started 1-3 and lost back-to-back games by one score.

Both years, Osage responded. And it did so again on Friday.

"Just knowing we got to keep our heads on right, go out there and play how we know how to play," Muller said.

"Cleared our minds to be ready for this game," Onken added.

The front seven limited the Lions rushing attack at times and were the beneficiaries of three straight turnovers. Muller forced two and recovered one fumble while linebacker Max Gast tipped a pass from Clear Lake quarterback Cael Stephany that went into Street's hands.

The freshman darted 40-plus yards to the end zone for a pick-six and his first career varsity touchdown. Gabe Muller, another member of the secondary, dove for an interception for the fourth consecutive turnover.

"We have guys in place, you could say are the best front seven in the district and that's what we want to prove," Wolf said. "Teams are not going to run on us very easily. I'm really impressed with how our guys are playing."

Green Devils defensive coordinator Chris Kyhl made sure to tell his crew that whoever won the battle in the trenches would come out on the winning side of the scoreboard.

Even when the fourth quarter got hairy with two touchdowns by the Lions, Osage hung on.

"I don't think it affected us really that much," Barrett Muller said. "After last year , we knew it was going to be a gritty game."

The Green Devils will play their next two games on Sawyer Field against Forest City and 2A No. 7 New Hampton. That Week 6 contest versus the Chickasaws could be for the district title.

Still, Osage isn't going to look far ahead. It has gotten back into the victory column and has no plans on slowing down now that the most important part of its season is underway.

"People can talk about it all they want, but this team is focused on what they can do in the future and we have a bright future ahead of us," Wolf said. "This team is able to handle anything."