Osage football secures district-opening triumph over Clear Lake

There's a new kid on the Street.

After four years of Meredith Street tormenting opponents with overpowering kills on the volleyball court and blistering speed on the track, Osage isn't done seeing that last name in athletics.

Quinn Street, the second-oldest in the family and Meredith's younger brother, has been an instant impact player for the Green Devils football team in the first three weeks.

He had his breakout moment on Friday.

On a deflected ball from Max Gast, It nestled into Street's hands and he darted 40-plus yards to the end zone for a pick-six and the touchdown that allowed Osage to spoil Clear Lake's homecoming 31-28 at Lions Field in the Class 2A District 3 opener.

"Just ran hard," Street said. "In a game like this, we knew it was going to be close, (we) needed it. It was a lot of fun. We got it done."

He is the only freshman seeing time on the varsity field this year. His teammates and coaches have praised his work ethic and readiness each time his number his called.

"He is an insane athlete," senior lineman Barrett Muller said. "It'll be fun to watch him throughout high school."

"He's got all the tangibles," Green Devils head coach Torian Wolf added.

Osage (2-2, 1-0 District 3) had just one offensive touchdown. It happened on its first drive when Max Kundsen connected with Gast for a 12-yard score to put it up 7-0.

Special teams and defense took care of the rest.

Brayden Onken darted 80-plus and 70-plus yards on kickoff returns down the Green Devils sideline for two touchdowns. It marked the seniors first kickoff return for a score since his sophomore year.

He already thinks those may be his last.

"I think I'll be lucky if a kicker shanks it and I get to pick it up," Onken said.

The first one there was a seam that opened up and he housed it. His second one started the second half and Clear Lake (1-3, 0-1) pooched it, but Onken was full steam ahead.

Onken knew he had another one as soon as he caught it.

"I don't think they were trying to kick it to him the second time," Wolf said. "Onken is dangerous on turf. He's super shifty."

The Lions had four straight drives, down 21-14, to try and tie the game. They turned it over on each drive.

Titan Schmitt fumbled twice, both forced by Muller, and Cael Stephany threw back-to-back interceptions. Landon Arends made a chip shot field goal and Street's house call put Osage up 31-14.

"Those guys are amazing," Onken said. "Coach (Chris) Kyhl likes to harp on us a little bit, get our heads in the right spot because defense is a big mental factor."

Clear Lake didn't go away quietly.

Stephany quickly marched 60 yards down the field, used a 25-yard QB keeper as the big play, and the drive was capped by a Schmitt 1-yard plunge to trim the Lions deficit to 31-21 with 5 minutes, 17 seconds left.

After a punt, Clear Lake had a chance to make it a one-score game. Two back-breaking penalties by Osage – a defensive pass interference and a roughing the passer – kept the drive alive.

"It happens, but we need to come back and figure that out," Onken said.

Stephany connected with Thomas Meyer for a 14-yard touchdown near the front corner with 1:55 left to go. The ensuing onside kick was a low bounce and Gast corralled it.

Osage, despite one offensive touchdown and several penalties, survived. Its offensive and defensive line shut down Clear Lake's running game for much of the first half and set the tone at the line of scrimmage.

"We knew it was going to be a battle in the trenches," Muller said. "This was the game I've been waiting for all year. Nothing to lose, play the game I know how to play."

Onken finished with 56 yards on the ground and Knudsen had 74 through the air for the Green Devils. Stephany recorded 297 yards passing for the Lions and three different receivers – Meyer, Zeke Nelson and Ben Loge – had at least 70 receiving yards.

Wolf felt like last year's thriller, also decided by a score, got away from Osage. Now, it heads into Week 5 with a winning district record and brimming confidence.

"We deserve this one," Street said.