Osage football pieces together statement triumph over 2A No. 6 New Hampton

Landon Arends didn't mince words on Friday night.

As he watched the spectators exit the bleachers at Sawyer Field, he wanted to pass along a message for people who got a first-hand look at Osage's defense.

"Our defense is great," Arends said. "We should get the respect as the best defense in our district."

The Green Devils may have earned a larger slice of respect.

They held Braden McShane to over one yard less than his averages – 151 yards on 23 carries for a clip of 6.5 per play – and bent, but didn't break in their 21-8 Class 2A District 3 upset over sixth-ranked New Hampton at Sawyer Field.

With two weeks to go, Osage (4-2, 3-0 District 3) is in the driver's seat for a second straight district title. It closes the regular season against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Crestwood on the road.

"It is definitely huge," junior quarterback Max Knudsen said. "We're going to stay humble, work hard."

McShane had tormented opponents for much of this season, scoring 14 times and now with his efforts tonight, eclipsing 1,000 yards on the season. He has been the sole focus of the Chickasaws offense.

The game plan for the Green Devils was simple: Gang tackle him.

"He's probably going to be the best running back we see all year long," their head coach Torian Wolf said. "Wear him down before he wears us down. Even when he was getting his, he wasn't running as hard as he was in the fourth quarter.

When the game wore on, he wasn't as explosive. And when he was used as a receiver, Osage had an answer.

On a Chickasaws drive that got to the Osage 6-yard line, ignited by a 41-yard wide receiver pass, its defense stopped them for no additional yardage on three straight plays.

Then on fourth and goal, New Hampton QB Brady Speltz fired a fade toward McShane that Drew Tusler broke up and the Green Devils took over on downs, leading 14-8.

"If he's out of the backfield, we know that's who they want to go to," Wolf said. "We find out where he's at, get our corners on him instead of our linebackers. Great execution."

In the fourth quarter, the Chickasaws got inside their opposition's 15-yard line on a pair of big pass plays for at least 20 yards. On the first carry at the Osage 12-yard line, McShane fumbled.

The Green Devils front four wrecked havoc as the game went along. Barrett Muller registered a pair of sacks and Cole Jefferies had one as well.

"We designed everything to stop him," Arends said. "They can't go through him, they lose the game every time."

On New Hampton's final drive, Quinn Street broke up a pass intended for McShane and a fourth down completion to Hunter Serie on the sidelines was short of the line to gain.

Knudsen earned the final of 15 first downs for Osage on 4th and 3 at midfield to seal the triumph.

"I hope people will start respecting us a little more, so yeah, I think it (is) a turning point," Knudsen said.

The start of the game was far from what the Green Devils drew up.

They missed a deep completion on their opening drive, went three-and-out and New Hampton decided to milk the clock.

It went on a 19-play, 76-yard drive that featured five first downs and was capped by a 6-yard jet sweep from Serie.

"It looked kind of sketchy for us," Wolf said. "Our kids are great battlers and they come back from adversity."

Osage went back to the deep ball and Knudsen connected with Arends for 65-yards and made it an 8-7 ballgame immediately. It took the lead on a 23-yard dart from Brayden Onken with 9 minutes, 22 seconds left in the second quarter.

The secondary was an area the Green Devils felt they could attack. Knudsen obliged to 203 yards, zero turnovers and the TD pass to up his season total to 14.

"Just staying positive," Knudsen said. "I had a little bit more touch (on the Arends TD throw). Gave it some air, let him run under it, worked out perfect."

Arends finished with five catches for 117 yards while Onken recorded 112 yards on the ground. Marshal Schlader added the insurance score for Osage in the fourth on a 3-yard plunge.

The Green Devils are two wins away from achieving their top goal of running through the district unscathed. If they win next week plus New Hampton and Crestwood falters, they will win the district title.

Even if Clear Lake, who beat Forest City 35-12 on Friday, finish with one loss apiece, Osage has the tiebreaker due to head-to-head victory.

"I think we still have a lot of doubters, a lot of people don't believe in us or are not giving us the respect we deserve," Wolf said. "This night is all about earning respect."