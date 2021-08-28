Osage football earns first L.R. Falk trophy win since 2018 over St. Ansgar

Osage head football coach Torian Wolf had one goal for his team heading into the Mitchell County rivalry matchup against St. Ansgar.
Match the Saints’ physicality.
After multiple delays due to rain, the Green Devils finally got that chance to put their physicality on display on Saturday afternoon in St. Ansgar.
Wolf’s boys didn’t disappoint.
The Class 2A Green Devils earned a hard-fought, 20-13 win over the Class A Saints and took home the L.R. Falk trophy for the first time since 2018.
“This is a huge confidence builder,” Wolf said. “St. Ansgar is a heck of a program year in and year out. They’re always going to be physical, no matter what. The goal tonight was to be more physical than them, and I think we proved, from snap one all the way to the final snap, that we were a physical team tonight.”
St. Ansgar received the opening kickoff and put together a good drive, before a sack-fumble, recovered by Cole Adams, gave the ball to the Green Devils. Three plays later, Saints' defender Lorne Isler stripped Osage quarterback Max Knudsen and the Saints recovered.
Both defenses held strong and forced punts on each team’s next drive.
St. Ansgar was forced to punt on the following drive, but a bobbled snap gave Osage good field position in Saints’ territory. Osage running back Brayden Onken scored on a run from 14 yards out, but the extra point was missed. Osage took a 6-0 lead late in the first quarter.
The Saints responded with a touchdown drive of their own. St. Ansgar quarterback Tate Mayer hit Bradley Hackenmiller for a 40-yard screen pass early in the drive. Then, the pair connected again on a 14-yard touchdown pass. An extra point put St. Ansgar ahead, 7-6, early in the second quarter.
On the first play of the Green Devils’ ensuing drive, Knudsen went deep to Nathan Havel on a go route. Havel blew past the defender and coasted in for an 80-yard touchdown. The two-point conversion was no good, but the Green Devils still led, 12-7, with 9:02 remaining in the half.
“We just saw an opportunity to throw it up early,” Wolf said. “Havel is a heck of an athlete. Max Knudsen took a big shot that play and still put the ball right on him. It was just those two making a great play.”
The Green Devil defense held strong and forced a punt, but Isler forced another Osage fumble when the Green Devils went on offense. The Saints had a short field after the recovery, and managed to pick up one first down.
Isler went out of the wildcat and forced a pass into a tight window, which was picked off by Cole Jeffries and returned over 80 yards the other way for the pick-six. After a successful two-point conversion, the Green Devils took a 20-7 lead into halftime.
“I just kind of read the quarterback come out,” Jeffries said. “Shuffle, read, turn my hips and it was just there. We had some good blocks, too. That’s where it starts, it starts up front. During the pick, I got some blocks.”
Neither team could get things going offensively for the majority of the third quarter.
At the start of the fourth, St. Ansgar was forced to punt and again bobbled it, which gave Osage good field position. The Saints’ defense held to a fourth-and-short situation, and a dropped pass by the Green Devils resulted in turnover on downs.
That’s when the Saints went on their best drive of the day. With 3:47 remaining, Isler was able to punch in a 3-yard touchdown run on the goal line, but the extra point was missed. Osage still held a 20-13 lead.
A holding call on first down made things tough for the Green Devils on their next drive. They were forced to punt to the Saints, who faced 65 yards to the end zone and just over two minutes on the clock.
The Green Devils defense didn’t allow a yard for three straight plays. On fourth and 10, Osage sacked Mayer, which all but ended the game.
“I would say it was a typical first game,” St. Ansgar head coach Drew Clevenger said. “We made a lot of mental mistakes. I don’t think we made a whole lot of physical mistakes. I was awfully proud of the effort that our kids played with. Just some mental mistakes that we couldn’t overcome.”
The L.R. Falk trophy means something in Mitchell County. It was easy to see that by Osage's celebration afterwards.
"This feels great," Jeffries said. "We've got our seniors out here. They worked their butts off in practice. They've always wanted this. We've had this discussion that this was their dream to beat STA. We worked for it."
Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.