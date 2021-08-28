Osage football earns first L.R. Falk trophy win since 2018 over St. Ansgar

Isler went out of the wildcat and forced a pass into a tight window, which was picked off by Cole Jeffries and returned over 80 yards the other way for the pick-six. After a successful two-point conversion, the Green Devils took a 20-7 lead into halftime.

“I just kind of read the quarterback come out,” Jeffries said. “Shuffle, read, turn my hips and it was just there. We had some good blocks, too. That’s where it starts, it starts up front. During the pick, I got some blocks.”

Neither team could get things going offensively for the majority of the third quarter.

At the start of the fourth, St. Ansgar was forced to punt and again bobbled it, which gave Osage good field position. The Saints’ defense held to a fourth-and-short situation, and a dropped pass by the Green Devils resulted in turnover on downs.

That’s when the Saints went on their best drive of the day. With 3:47 remaining, Isler was able to punch in a 3-yard touchdown run on the goal line, but the extra point was missed. Osage still held a 20-13 lead.