Onken taking on more responsibility as Osage top ball carrier

He's listed at 5-foot-7, 155 pounds. He'll break into the secondary and meet a linebacker or defensive back one-on-one.

Brayden Onken has experienced a breakout year as Osage's running back with nearly 900 rushing yards. He has gone over 150 yards over the last two weeks.

"I just run and have fun," the junior said.

The rapid rise? Torian Wolf allowing Onken to dictate where he goes.

The Green Devils football coach stated after Friday's 36-10 Class 2A, District 3 triumph over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura that he changed their run scheme that has allowed Onken to flourish.

Rather than Wolf forcing his top ball carrier to go one way on a zone read or force him to go into a specific gap, the Green Devils have transitioned into a zone-blocking run game that allows Onken to decide where to go.

It may have been seen as a risk at the start. It has turned into a reward.

"We found out as the games went along, (our previous scheme) didn't fit us the best," Wolf said. "I can't go wrong as the play caller if I'm giving him the ball. If he's not able to do what he does best, that's my fault as a coach by not letting him be at his full potential."

"I think he's the best back in at least Northern Iowa. Just let him do his thing."

Onken carried the ball 34 times and eclipsed 250 yards, putting together chunk yardage gains and breaking off a long 71-yard run in the second half.

He ran for 10-plus yards 10 times.

"Just doing my thing," Onken said. "It makes it a lot easier when your line is being a bunch of dogs blocking for me."

Towards the end of last year, Onken saw an increase in touches. It led to him leading Osage (4-3, 3-1 District 3) in carries with 70 and was second behind Spencer Mooberry in yards (344) and touchdowns (two).

He put on abut five pounds of muscle in the offseason and Wolf was with him every step of the way.

"That success and that feeling really motivated him," Wolf said. "He bought in. He puts on a workout that is going to make him better."

The last eight quarters have been what the Green Devils had hoped for from Onken.

He blitzed New Hampton for 186 yards and a pair of TD's. Teammates admire his ability to get into the open field, break some tackles and put together triple digit yard numbers.

"It is so much fun," senior Nathan Havel said. "He gets the whole team excited."

In the first quarter against the Cardinals, Onken was called upon to start the engines of an Osage offense that was sputtering.

It punted on its first drive and turned the ball over on downs in the final handful of minutes of the first.

Onken got six straight carries on the Green Devils first drive of the second quarter, punctuating with a 7-yard TD to give them an 8-3 lead with 8 minutes, 1 second left in the opening half.

"They put all their trust in me and it feels good they have that much confidence in me," Onken said.

He added scores from 14 and 15 yards out. Even when the game was out of reach, and after he was on the receiving end of a big hit in the fourth quarter, Onken did not come out of the game.

"I love playing with this team, they're all like my brothers out there," he said. "It is so much fun to keep running on a team when they're down."

His final carry went for 36 yards down the Green Devils sideline. Wolf had seen enough.

"I stopped him as he was going out and asked 'Hey, do you want me to save you?'" Wolf said. "How many miles can I put on him before his body starts waring down? He told me 'Let me go run coach.'"

Osage clinched a spot in the 2A playoffs with the victory over the Cardinals. If it beats Crestwood next week on senior night, it will lock up a runner-up finish and assure itself of at least one home playoff game.

The Green Devils are not concerned about where they finish in the district.

"We're not going to focus on that," Wolf said. "Our motto this year is just do your job. The job in front of us is to beat (Crestwood). The outside stuff that happens after that, is not our focus."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

