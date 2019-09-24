Whether by air or by land, the Clear Lake football team will score.
No matter how you look at it, No. 2 Clear Lake is one of the top offensive forces in the state.
The Lions are 4-0 following Friday’s 54-19 victory over Mason City. The team ranks 17th in the state with 983 total yards of offense on the season and is eighth in completion percentage as quarterback Jaylen DeVries has been successful on 70 percent of his passes.
With players like Kody Kearns, Carson Toebe, and Nick Danielson lining up on the outside, DeVries has cemented himself as one of the state's best quarterbacks, in one of North Iowa’s most pass-friendly offenses.
But just because they love to pass the ball, doesn’t mean the Lions' offense is one-dimensional.
Against Mason City, junior Jaden O’Brien-Green had a breakout performance, rushing for 225 yards on 15 carries, with three rushing touchdowns.
With Kearns and Toebe both sitting out due to injuries, O’Brien-Green knew he was going to have to take on a bit more responsibility against the rival Mohawks.
“I knew coming into this game that’d I’d have a little bit more weight on my shoulders,” O’Brien-Green said. “I knew the coaches would make all the right calls and put us in all the right places.”
O’Brien-Green shattered his previous career high of 196 rushing yards. In the past three games, he has run for 143, 116 and now 225 yards on the ground. For DeVries, who also rushed for a 33-yard touchdown in the game, it makes his job as the signal caller a lot easier.
“We like to say we’re like the Patriots,” DeVries said. “If we have to throw it 50 times, we’ll throw it 50 times. If we need to run it 50 times, we’ll run it 50 times. The last few weeks have presented a strong running game. When you hand the ball to Jaden, great things happen.”
Both DeVries and O’Brien-Green took turns complimenting each other after the game, with O’Brien-Green calling the Southern Illinois commit "amazing."
“It takes a lot of pressure off me and the other guys,” O’Brien-Green said. “He is definitely the best player I’ve been around. He definitely has a case for best player in the state. It’s amazing, playing with him.”
Following Friday night’s game, Lions’ head coach Jared DeVries gave credit to his understated halfback, who finished the 2018 season with 940 yards on the ground.
“Jaden is a talented running back, along with some of our other guys, and our offensive line paved some gigantic holes for Jaden," DeVries said. "He was able to exploit that. He’s a quiet warrior. He takes to his business, and does his job.”
O’Brien-Green’s career game came on Clear Lake's homecoming night. With the packed and noisy bleachers cheering him on, he ran for a 21-yard touchdown less than a minute into the first quarter and then ran one in from the three yard-line a few minutes later, to put the Lions up, 21-6.
In the second quarter, he rushed for a 17-yard touchdown to put the Lions up, 28-6.
O’Brien-Green also had a 35-yard run near the end of the first quarter, to put the Lions at the Mohawks 24-yard line. For the game, he averaged 15 yards per carry.
“Our line was amazing,” O’Brien-Green said. “Literally every play was a big old hole for me. I’ve got to give them all the credit for that.”
The junior knows his touches might go down a little bit once the wide receiving group is back to full health, but following his performance over the past three weeks, he also knows he will continue to get the ball quite a bit.
“I know that whatever the coaches are calling is right, but I would hope so,” O’Brien-Green said. “I love playing with this team and our offense should look just how we looked the first couple of weeks. I’m super excited to get them back.”
Even though the passing attack wasn’t quite as prolific as earlier in the season, the Lions’ wide receivers still showed some explosive ability against Mason City.
Senior Nick Danielson finished with three receptions for 43 yards and one touchdown reception. In the first quarter, Danielson also ran a kick-off return 92 yards for a touchdown. Sophomore Jagger Schmitt caught two passes for 59 yards and a score.
“Our offense is super balanced,” O’Brien-Green said. “We can literally do anything. We have play-makers all over the field.”
Photos from the 2019 Clear Lake homecoming festivities on Friday in downtown Clear Lake.
