Northwood-Kensett senior Caden Schrage knows that the record-breaking interception is probably coming. He knows he is close, and he wants it to be special. But he is trying not to imagine what it will feel like, before it happens.
Schrage currently has 11 interceptions on the season, a team record. He is three interceptions away from 14, the current single-season state record for eight-man football.
Schrage, who plays safety as well as quarterback for the Vikings, admits that he has dreamed about the moment.
“I want it to be a true moment,” Schrage said. “I know I’m getting close to certain records, and I’m like so many interceptions away from getting it, but I want to be in the moment, not just like ‘I’m going to get it.’ I go play by play, game by game.”
Schrage has been a dominant player at the safety position for several years, but he has taken his play to a whole new level in 2019. He is in his third year as a starter for the Vikings, in which time he has earned a reputation as a ball-hawk. So far this season, Schrage has picked off at least two passes in four separate games.
Listed at 5-foot-6, and just 145 pounds, Schrage doesn’t cut an intimidating figure. Ultimately, this probably works to his advantage.
“I think they look at my size and they think, ‘He can’t be that good,' or ‘He’s not as good as everybody says he is, he just plays bad teams.’” Schrage said. “But I know that if I work hard every practice, every day, and I show up to the weight room Monday, Wednesday and Friday, that I can compete with anybody. They’re 6-4, 6-7, I don’t care how tall they are. I know I can compete.”
Schrage has turned himself into possibly the state’s most dominant defender. He shows an impressive ability to predict the behavior of opposing quarterbacks, based on where they move their eyes. At the high school level, most quarterbacks tend to stare down their receiver, and Schrage uses this to his advantage.
“Usually I line up 10 yards over the center, so I can see both guards and the tight ends,” Schrage said. “I can see the whole vision, and see the whole field. I get a view of his eyes, if he is looking down a receiver, I start shading that way more. Usually he throws it off.”
In 2018, Schrage finished with five interceptions. This season, his numbers have jumped, which he credits mainly to changes on the defensive line.
“I think it all starts with our d-line,” Schrage said. “Knowing that we lost a big part of our line last year really made everybody else step up. Me being able to get all those interceptions comes from those front three flustering the quarterback and making him throw it up when he doesn’t want to. I just go up and get it.”
Head coach Dave Capitani says that he has been in contact with a few colleges about Schrage, including Cornell College. While big-time programs might see him as too small to start, Capitani thinks that Schrage could excel if he plays at the right level.
“He’s got some good skills as an athlete,” Capitani said. “He’s not a real tall kid, where sometimes it's easier to get some interceptions. He works extremely hard, he prepares extremely well, and looks at a lot of film.
"Playing at the college level, he is a little bit undersized to play at some divisions, but at D-III, NAIA, that type of stuff, he would be a great prospect for somebody.”
Aside from his responsibilities as the leader of the defense, Schrage is also the team’s quarterback and leads the Vikings in rushing yards with 642. His goal is to get to 1,000 yards on the season, but he made it clear that his number one goal is to get his team to the UNI Dome.
The squad made it to the postseason in 2018, but lost to Ar-We-Va, Westside, 27-6. With two games left in his senior season, the urgency is palpable.
“Right now, we really have to win these next two games to make the playoffs,” Schrage said. “Knowing that last year we made it and didn’t go as far as we wanted to, knowing that we have to win these two games, everybody is stepping up and showing their dominance, especially at practice.”
And he has definitely dominated. Schrage broke the team record for interceptions in a season during the Vikings’ homecoming game against Riceville, with his mother and his grandmother, who came to the game from her home in Arkansas, in the crowd.
“She came down for the homecoming game,” Schrage said. “That was the first time for her to watch me play a varsity sport. I wanted to show off what she has missed. I wanted to give the hometown a show. This was my last homecoming and I wanted to go out with a bang. We all played as one, and I took advantage of our team mojo. I took it up a notch.”
With the postseason hopefully on the horizon, and a possible record-breaking pick on its way soon, Schrage still has a lot left to accomplishment. He would love a pick-six, which he still does not have in his varsity career.
No no matter when it comes, Schrage knows the interception will feel special. He does hope it comes in a dramatic and crucial moment though.
“That’d be pretty awesome if I get that record-breaking interception and it’s a game-changer,” Schrage said. “That’d be a surreal moment.”
