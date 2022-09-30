Northwood-Kensett football values making history on Wartburg's campus

WAVERLY – Trevor Hunt made a point on several occasions Thursday to his Northwood-Kensett football team.

In his first year at the helm of the program, he made sure to give his squad some perspective.

"We said a couple times this week, outside of if you make the (state) semifinals or finals or you play Cedar Falls in the regular season, you don't get the opportunity to play on a college field," Hunt said.

The Vikings likely won't be getting to the 8-Player semifinals in November this fall and they're definitely not playing Cedar Falls High School in this galaxy or another one far, far away.

So they embraced an historic moment on a crisp fall night at Wartburg College.

One of the premier Division III colleges hosted an 8-Player non-district contest between Northwood-Kensett and sixth-ranked Gladbrook-Reinbeck, marking the first ever 8-player game played at Walston-Hoover Stadium.

"It was pretty cool to take it all in," Vikings QB Colby Eskildsen said.

The score was one-sided, 78-0 in favor of the Rebels. Hunt may have seen the disappointment of the game from his sideline, but not from the atmosphere.

He could tell his players were grateful for the opportunity.

"There was plenty of times, it didn't matter when in the game, I still heard guys say on the sideline saying 'This was pretty cool,'" Hunt said. "You hear the stuff echo throughout coaches, players, fans, really nice facility.

"You could definitely tell the guys were enjoying it and taking in the experience. It showed them the type of atmosphere they (could) play in."

Very few times over the course of at bare minimum an eight-game regular season do teams the size of Northwood-Kensett get the chance to play on turf.

Eskildsen soaked it all in.

"We played on turf last year, but I didn't really get the experience I had this year," the sophomore said.

This game came to fruition with both teams having an opening when the season started.

Northwood-Kensett (2-4) was scheduled to face Rockford and Gladbrook-Reinbeck had Meskwaki Settlement as its opponent. With Rockford and Meskwaki opting not to field varsity program this fall, it left an opening on the docket.

So the Rebels and Vikings worked out an agreement to play each other. It ended up at Wartburg.

"We knew coming into it, we were playing a really good team," Hunt said. "We had plenty of opportunities to do positive things and we still had some positive things."

Gladbrook-Reinbeck grabbed control very early and never relinquished it.

Isaac Clark totaled seven touchdowns on the night, four on the ground of 5, 3, 7 and 4-yards. He aired out three scores, one from 45 yards and another from 37 yards.

In the opening 12 minutes, G-R had scored 34 points. It sent the game into a running clock on the second play from scrimmage in the second quarter.

"We did everything right," Clark said. "The blocks were amazing. Our offensive line did tremendous."

Hudson Clark added a 33-yard scoring run and a kickoff return of at least 70 yards for another score. The Rebels (6-0) defense had two safeties, recorded two interceptions, recovered one fumble and easily won the line of scrimmage.

Northwood-Kensett struggled to move the ball on a consistent basis. One of its longer runs of the day went for 17 yards, but what followed was two plays for minus-10 yards, a 0-yard rush and a punt.

It got the ball into Rebels territory just three times.

"There's a lot of individual things that guys did really well," Hunt said. "We have to put it together as a whole team."

The Vikings are on the outside looking in when glancing at the playoff picture in 8-Player District 2 heading into Week 7. They need not only wins in the final two weeks, but a lot of help.

GTRA and Harris-Lake Park occupy the top two spots with perfect 3-0 records and West Bend-Mallard sits at 3-1. Those three are the favorites to get into the playoffs automatically.

Northwood-Kensett would need to win versus St. Edmond and Bishop Garrigan to have any shot at an at-large berth, which would come down to RPI.

"We still got a shot at it," Eskildsen said. "We just got to come ready to work, beat these two teams and make some noise."