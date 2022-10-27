North Iowa Round of 16 football capsules

Now the fun really begins.

All seven classifications in Iowa high school football are officially into the Round of 16 and are two wins away from the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. Five teams in North Iowa remain in the hunt.

Here is a capsule look at the five playoff games in the area

Wapsie Valley (7-2) at West Hancock (9-0)

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at Bob Sanger Field, Britt

First round results: The Warriors shutdown St. Ansgar 35-0; the Eagles blitzed past Nashua-Plainfield 44-16.

Last meeting: Never

Overview: Class A top-ranked West Hancock is aiming for a third 10-0 start in the last four seasons and each time has ended with a state championship three weeks later. It featured a lot of success out of its base package as fullback Kale Zuehl notched four scores on 112 yards. The Eagles recorded three sacks and five tackles for loss in their win over the Huskies last week. Wapsie Valley has turned the corner since Week 6, giving up six total points over the last three wins. It played Nashua-Plainfield in Week 2, winning 41-6. The Warriors have a pair of tailbacks in Traeton Sauwerbrei and Braden Knights that are clipping at at least seven yards per carry.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL (6-3) at Humboldt (8-1)

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at Humboldt High School

Last week: The Bulldogs upended South Tama 21-13; the Wildcats coasted past Algona 31-8.

Last meeting: Humboldt 47, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 6 (2021)

Overview: It is a rematch of last year's Class 3A Round of 16 contest in the exact same location as well and under same circumstances. Humboldt was the champion of District 2 and HD-CAL was the third place in District 3. The Bulldogs squeaked into the playoffs by a slim margin based off RPI. They struggled in this meeting last year, held to 196 offensive yards and just one score. It may be a defensive slugfest as both sides are over 20 sacks, 60 tackles for loss and double digit interceptions. Humboldt's offensive is built around Lance Coon, who is at 1,161 rushing yards and 16 TD's. Trever Beach has five interceptions for the Wildcats, one of the top marks in the state.

OABCIG (8-1) at Osage (7-2)

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at Sawyer Field, Osage

First round results: The Falcons held on to beat Unity Christian, 29-23; the Green Devils romped Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 49-15.

Last meeting: Never

Overview: Osage got its monkey off its back last week in its first playoff victory since 2009, a year that the Green Devils also reached the quarterfinals. Their defense has a knack for giving up an early scoring drive, but settles in after that. They won the turnover battle against the Cowboys 1-0 on a Barrett Muller scoop and score plus finished with 67 total tackles, four sacks and nine tackles for loss. OABCIG is back in its usual spot this time of year and is hoping for a cleaner game. It struggled in the first half against CGD and Unity Christian before waking up in the second half to pull off wins. Beckett DeJean quarterbacks the Falcons with 32 total touchdowns and his wideouts Treyten Kolar and Gabe Winterrowd will test Osage's secondary.

Clear Lake (5-4) at Spirit Lake (9-0)

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at Spirit Lake High School

First round results: The Lions came back to defeat PCM, Monroe 28-27; the Indians cruised by Sheldon 35-7.

Last meeting: Spirit Lake 40, Clear Lake 0 (2020)

Overview: Clear Lake needed a second half rally plus a fourth quarter interception to triumph over the Mustangs by a point last week for its second straight first round victory. The Lions have won four of five since losing to Osage in Week 4. Titan Schmitt had one of his better nights with three touchdowns on over 150 yards on the ground while Zeke Nelson brought an interception back to the house. Spirit Lake, ranked third in Class 2A, will provide Clear Lake its stiffest test. The Indians defense has been their calling card with 527 total tackles, 36 sacks and 110 tackles for loss. Tyler Voss and Jake Cornwall have a combined 19 sacks and 40 tackles for loss.

Newman Catholic (8-1) at North Linn (8-1)

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at North Linn High School, Troy Mills

First round results: The Knights squeaked by Hudson 49-42; the Lynx silenced Wapello 45-0.

Last meeting: Never

Overview: Newman will head eastward for the second straight playoffs as it makes the 2-hour, 9-minute trek to Linn County and face the Class A District 4 champion. It nearly gave up a two-score lead against Hudson last week before hanging on to survive and advance. The Knights were out-tackled last Friday 62-35.5, an area the coaching staff continues to harp on. They showed they can win a shootout, but a low-scoring affair remains to be seen. North Linn lost in Week 1 and that has been it. Over the last six games, it has allowed 13 total points and four shutouts. The Lynx are stout up front with six guys with at least six tackles for loss, fueled by 12 from Landen Helmrich.