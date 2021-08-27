North Iowa rivalries the highlight in Week 1 of football Friday

But it starts with game one in one of the best rivalries in North Iowa. The L.R. Folk trophy hangs in the balance.

"It means something to our kids when we have it, as I'm sure it does to their kids when they have it," Clevenger said.

Class A West Hancock and Class 2A Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (GHV) square off for Hancock County bragging rights in Garner. The Cardinals managed to sneak out a 14-6 upset win over the Eagles to start the season off last year.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I don’t care what anybody says about Valley and Dowling," former GHV head coach Darrell Schumacher said. "In North Iowa, there are two teams that have the greatest rivalry. It’s West Hancock and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.”

West Hancock, which fell one game short of the UNI-dome last year, will look to start its season differently this fall. Returning ball carrier Mathew Francis will spearhead the Eagles' rushing attack. Head coach Mark Sanger is eager to see how his offensive line, filled with new faces, will attack GHV's defense.