North Iowa Pacesetters: Berger to Abele connection sets records for Lake Mills football

Bill Byrnes has been coaching football at Lake Mills for over a quarter of a century.

So he's really seen it all as far as the variety of talent and athletes that have come through the football program.

This year's senior quarterback-to-receiver duo of Bennett Berger and Kadin Abele is maybe the best he's ever coached.

"In terms of duo, they're right up there with the best of them," Byrnes said.

The pair was at its best on Friday night in the Bulldogs' 47-12 Class A, District 2 victory over West Fork in Sheffield.

Berger completed 10 passes for 272 yards and four touchdowns, while Abele caught seven of those balls for 205 yards and three scores. Berger's 272 yards and Abele's 205 yards were both single game school records.

"The way the DBs were playing me, it was better for us than them," Abele said. "The way Bennett was getting the ball to me was pretty good. I think our connection was just on that game."

You could say that again.

The win over West Fork was only the second in five games for the Bulldogs. The Berger-to-Abele connection couldn't have come at a better time.

Collecting a couple of school records in the process didn't hurt either.

"It's pretty cool. We have a little record book up in our cafeteria, so it'll be cool walking by and seeing my name in it," Berger said. "Kadin deserves it, too, he works hard. He deserves to be recognized for all the hard work he puts in."

According to Berger, the two have been putting in work preparing for varsity football since middle school. They've made the most of their time at the varsity level.

Both played large rolls on last season's team that finished with a 5-4 overall record.

"We just kind of have that connection," Berger said. "I know where he's going and he knows where I'm going to throw it. It works out well."

This season, Berger has already recorded 658 yards and eight touchdown passes in five games of action.

The senior is also a standout in both basketball and golf, helping both teams to the state tournaments in those respective sports during his junior year.

But he's just as good at football, too.

"Bennett is one of the smartest quarterbacks we've had," Byrnes said. "He does have a big arm and he wants to throw it."

Abele was a second team all-state selection a season ago. At 6-foot-4, he presents a mismatch to many teams at the Class A level.

So far this fall, he's caught 19 passes for 461 yards and six touchdowns. He hopes to compete at the next level in the sport.

"He's not going to wow you on the track with his speed, but on the football field he can get going," Byrnes said.

What might be the most impressive part of the school records, according to Byrnes, is that the Lake Mills' offense is a run-first style of offense. Similar to a program like Army or Navy, the Bulldogs run a flex-bone, triple option offense.

Passing is something that normally comes secondary.

"To have somebody throw for almost 300 yards from a flex-bone style of offense, it's kind of unique," Byrnes said.

Although setting a single-game record is quite the accomplishment, both Berger and Abele say there is more work to be done.

When the pair is playing up to their full potential, that can only mean good things for the Bulldogs.

"It's cool and all, but I've got to humble myself and keep working," Abele said. "I know I can be even better than I have been."

Berger, Abele and the Bulldogs will play Newman Catholic at 7 p.m. on Friday at Lake Mills.

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

