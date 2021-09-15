North Iowa Pacesetter: Leerar overcomes two ACL injuries, helps lead top-ranked West Hancock

Again, Leerar responded.

This time, he ended up winning the quarterback position, as well as the safety position on defense, outright. Since then, he hasn't looked back.

This week's North Iowa Pacesetter rushed for two touchdowns on offense, recorded two interceptions on defense and took one back for a pick-six in Friday's district contest against Lake Mills in Britt.

"He's a smart kid, does a nice job and does everything we're asking him to do," Sanger said. "He does things the right way. He really does a nice job."

Now one of the leaders of the top-ranked football team in Class A, Sanger says he's incredibly proud of Leerar for the toughness he's displayed over the past few years.

"Even last year when he was busted up, he came to practice every day, except the days where he had treatments," Sanger said. "But he was doing the things we asked him to do with this in mind, down the road that he could possibly get back on the field, be with his friends and play on the team."

On top of the two ACL injuries to the same knee, Leerar also has experienced breaking his hand a couple of times. He now wears a large left knee brace during football practice and games.