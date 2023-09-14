Week 4 of the Iowa high school football season is here. Here are North Iowa games to watch.

GAME OF THE WEEK

No. 3 Nevada (3-0) at No. 9 Hampton-Dumont-CAL (3-0)

Where: Hampton

When: 7 p.m., Friday

The buzz around Friday’s game: These two ranked Class 3A teams played to a one-point game last season with the Cubs winning at home. This year could be much of the same. The Bulldogs have cruised three straight victories to start the season behind 563 total yards from quarterback Gavin Meader and 350 yards from running back from Brody Walton. H-D-CAL has also been aggressive on defense with 15 sacks and 34 tackles for loss. Nevada's Carson Stevenson has rushed for 504 yards so far.

METRO CAPSULES

Mason City (1-2) at Charles City (2-1)

Where: Charles City High School

When: 7 p.m., Friday

The buzz around Friday’s game: The Riverhawks look to bounce back after a pair of losses the last two. Drew Hobart has been a reliable playmaker for Mason City, catching 14 passes for 317 yards and three touchdowns. The Comets lost to Waterloo East after closing out a pair of close games. Deacon Caspers leads a balanced rushing attack with 251 of the team's 619 rushing yards in the first three contests.

Waverly-Shell Rock (0-3) at No. 6 Clear Lake (2-1)

Where: Lions Field

When: 7 p.m., Friday

The buzz around Friday’s game: The Lions roared into the 3A rankings this week after another thrashing. They have outscored their opponents 145-6 in the first three games with a dynamic offense. Running back Titan Schmitt has rushed for 480 yards and seven touchdowns while Cael Stephany has passed for 465 yards and six scores. Highly coveted tight end Thomas Meyer has 182 yards on 12 grabs. Ethan Bibler has run for 226 yards to lead the Go-Hawks.

South Winneshiek (0-3) at Newman Catholic (1-2)

Where: Newman High School

When: 7 p.m., Friday

The buzz around Friday’s game: The Knights made things interesting last week in a 30-22 loss to Lake Mills and are looking for their first home win of the season. As a team, Newman has 568 rushing yards this season. Zach Sheldon has 297 of those to go along with five touchdowns. The pass game with Cal McGuire has come along too, with the junior up to 341 yards. The Warriors boast a solid defense and a rushing attack with four 100-yard rushers.

OTHER NORTH IOWA AREA GAMES

Thursday

Rockford at North Iowa

Friday

Belmond-Klemme at Saint Ansgar

Denver at Central Springs

North Union at West Hancock

Northwood-Kensett at Algona Garrigan

Osage at New Hampton

Spirit Lake at Forest City

West Fork at Lake Mills

West Central at Riceville