Another Friday and another full slate of high school football. Week 2 is back with more big-time matchups. Here are scores from around North Iowa.
METRO
Fort Dodge 42, Mason City 21
Clear Lake 48, New Hampton 0
Newman Catholic 47, West Fork 7
With a first week of the high school football was filled with action-packed contests. Here is a recap of what transpired in North Iowa, led by Mason City and Clear Lake posting big wins.
DISTRICT 4A-2
Benton 38, Marion 7
Decorah 21, West Delaware 7
Waterloo East 28, Des Moines North 20
North Scott 56, Waverly-Shell Rock 28
Western Dubuque 35, Dubuque Wahlert 14
DISTRICT 3A-2
Algona 49, Forest City 16
People are also reading…
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 34, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 7
Webster City 34, Spencer 7
High school football kicks off in Iowa this week with a full slate of games. Here are three teams and five athletes to watch in the area.
Humboldt 14, Ballard 13
Charles City 16, South Tama 7
DISTRICT 2A-2
Estherville-Lincoln Central 35, Emmetsburg 16
Osage 45, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0
Pocahontas Area 35, Okoboji 32
Sioux Center 30, Spirit Lake 20
DISTRICT 2A-3
Saint Ansgar used a late penalty to come away with a comeback win over rival Osage. Here are Four Downs from Saints' Week 1 win.
Sumner-Fredericksburg 27, North Fayette Valley 14
Jesup 20, Oelwein 6
Independence 39, Crestwood 13
MFL Mar-Mac 34, Waukon 12
DISTRICT 1A-3
Dike-New Hartford 9, West Branch 7
Denver 39, Wapsie Valley 18
Grundy Center 31, Aplington-Parkersburg 7
Lake Mills 39, Central Springs 14
DISTRICT A-2
The high school football season gets into full swing on Friday night in North Iowa. Here are the scores from Week One action.
Saint Ansgar 42, North Union 7
West Hancock 60, Belmond-Klemme 0
DISTRICT 8-2
Harris-Lake Park 67, Rockford 0
Riceville at North Iowa
Northwood-Kensett at GTRA
Algona Garrigan 36, West Bend-Mallard 1
DISTRICT 8-3
Don Bosco 70, Central Elkader 6
Kee 68, Turkey Valley 56