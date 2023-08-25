The buzz around this Friday's high school football opening games in North Iowa.
The high school football season gets into full swing on Friday night in North Iowa. Here are the scores from Week 1 action.
METRO
Clear Lake 34, Forest City 0
Mason City 32, Marshalltown 3
Central Springs 32, Newman Catholic 8, from Thurs.
With new head coach Josh Reuter's first season right around the corner, excitement is building for Mason City's new look football team that is full of energy.
IOWA ALLIANCE CONFERENCE
Waukee 35, Ames 7
Des Moines Roosevelt 42, Des Moines Lincoln 32
Perry 23, Hoover 18
Webster City 35, Fort Dodge 28
Ottumwa at Keokuk
Waterloo West 56, Waterloo East 12
Des Moines East at Des Moines North, 11 a.m. Saturday
TOP OF IOWA
North Butler 51, Belmond-Klemme 0
Fort Dodge St. Edmond 42, Algona Garrigan 34
High School Football: With a new core at Newman, the Knights are hoping to replicate the same success in the future
MASON CITY — Building towards the future is a consistent theme around the Newman Catholic fo…
West Hancock 55, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6
Lake Mills 14, AGWSR 7
North Iowa at Clarksville
Northwood-Kensett at Janesville
Okoboji at North Union
Saint Ansgar 25, Osage 24
Riceville 46, Rockford 0
After a 27-0 loss in the state championship last season, West Hancock has a chip on it's shoulder to chase its second title in three years.
West Fork vs. Clayton Ridge
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 49, Eagle Grove 6, from Thurs.
Nashua-Plainfield 46, Postville 0, from Thurs.
NORTHEAST IOWA
Charles City 26, Oelwein 14
MFL Mar Mac 35, Crestwood 0
Cedar Rapids Xavier 41, Waverly-Shell Rock 6
High School Football: With a plethora of talent on offense, Clear Lake is hoping to push farther in 2023
Clear Lake is moving up to Class 3A this season. With an offense that returns nine starters, the Lions are ready to compete in a bigger class.
Denver 42, New Hampton 14
Decorah 32, Waukon 6
NORTH CENTRAL CONFERENCE
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 42, Iowa Falls-Alden 20
Humboldt 20, Spencer 3
Spirit Lake 30, Algona 22
