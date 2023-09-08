Another Friday and another full slate of high school football. Week 3 is back with more big-time matchups. Here are scores from around North Iowa.
METRO
Gilbert 27, Mason City 15
Clear Lake 63, Iowa Falls-Alden 6
Lake Mills 30, Newman Catholic 22
DISTRICT 4A-2
Decorah 34, Crestwood 6
Marion 34, Center Point-Urbana 19
Waterloo East 39, Charles City 36
Bondurant-Farrar 55, Waverly-Shell Rock 7
Cedar Rapids Xavier 22, Western Dubuque 20
DISTRICT 3A-2
Algona 33, Estherville-Lincoln Central 28
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 43, West Marshall 0
Van Meter 52, Humboldt 14
Webster City 21, North Polk 20
DISTRICT 2A-2
Forest City 41, Eagle Grove 14
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 34, Central Springs 30
MOC-Floyd Valley 41, Okoboji 6
Southeast Valley 28, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 20
Spirit Lake 48, Spencer 21
DISTRICT 2A-3
Osage 15, Dike-New Hartford 14
MFL MarMac 43, New Hampton 41
Sumner-Fredericksburg 58, Oelwein 6
Denver 35, North Fayette Valley 14
Waukon 28, Independence 19
DISTRICT 1A-3
Aplington-Parkersburg 35, South Hardin 26
DISTRICT A-2
North Union 46, Belmond-Klemme 0
Saint Ansgar 24, West Hancock 15
North Butler 25, West Fork 0
DISTRICT 8-2
Bishop Garrigan 49, North Iowa 13
Harris-Lake Park 34, Northwood-Kensett 27
GTRA at Rockford
Remsen St. Mary's 34, West Bend-Mallard 18
DISTRICT 8-3
Central Elkader vs. Tripoli
Don Bosco 42, Riceville 6
Kee 67, Waterloo Christian 0
Turkey Valley 50, West Central 7