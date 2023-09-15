We have reached the halfway point of the Iowa high school football season. It's moving time with some big-time district matchups getting underway. Here are scores from this week's games in North Iowa.
METRO
Charles City 19, Mason City 14
Clear Lake 28, Waverly-Shell Rock 25
South Winneshiek 27, Newman Catholic 20
DISTRICT 4A-2
Independence 21, Decorah 7
Marion 34, Maquoketa 7
Western Dubuque 31, North Scott 24
Fort Dodge 45, Waterloo East 27
DISTRICT 3A-2
Algona 53, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 20
North Polk 34, Humboldt 7
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 24, Nevada 21
West Delaware 42, Webster City 14
DISTRICT 2A-2
Estherville-Lincoln Central 34, Okoboji 23
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 41, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6
Spirit Lake 63, Forest City 6
DISTRICT 2A-3
Crestwood 54, Oelwein 15
Osage 40, New Hampton 7
North Fayette Valley 34, Waukon 7
DISTRICT 1A-3
Dike-New Hartford 24, Sumner-Fredericksburg 14
Denver 42, Central Springs 6
MFL MarMac 42, Aplington-Parkersburg 0
DISTRICT A-2
Saint Ansgar 61, Belmond-Klemme 6
West Hancock 49, North Union 7
South Winneshiek 27, Newman Catholic 20
West Fork at Lake Mills
DISTRICT 8-2
Algona Garrigan 59, Northwood-Kensett 22
Harris-Lake Park 26, Newell-Fonda 18
North Iowa 57, Rockford 20, from Thurs.
West Bend-Mallard 58, GTRA 18
DISTRICT 8-3
Turkey Valley 76, Central Elkader 25
Kee at Don Bosco
Riceville 36, West Central 0