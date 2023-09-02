The second week of the high school football season has come and gone. Here are some highlights from Friday night's North Iowa action.

Top-ranked Eagles roll: Class A No. 1 West Hancock pitched another shutout, and scored some points too, with a 60-0 win over Belmond-Klemme in Belmond.

The Eagles scored 41 first-half points as they cruised from start to finish.

Mitchell Smith was 5 for 5 for 117 yards and two passing touchdowns, while Jaxen Petersen rushed six times for 93 yards and three scores with a long of 35.

Creighton Kelly had an 83-yard touchdown run, and Kellen Smith had four catches for 100 yards and two scores.

Saint Ansgar smashes North Union: Jayce Schwiesow passed for a pair of touchdowns, and the Saints rushed for 261 yards and three more scores in a 42-7 win over the Warriors.

Schwiesow, Christian Michels and Regan Witt all had rushing touchdowns. Witt rushed the ball 10 times for 98 yards and his score came on a 60-yard jaunt.

Hunter Hillman caught both touchdowns passes as he hauled in six balls for 100 yards.

Lake Mills rallies: Central Springs scored a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter, but the Bulldogs scored the final 39 points in a 39-14 win.

Logan Bacon rushed six times for 144 yards and two scores, including a 64-yard scamper as Lake Mills rushed for 285 yards on 38 carries. Landon Price, Beau Kaufman and Hayden Helgeson also had running scores.

Rory Prazak rushed 14 times for 101 yards for the Panthers and a rushing score.

Braydin Crum caught four passes for 77 yards including a 21-yard touchdown reception.

Forest City downed by Algona: Ty Dillavou completed 22 of 44 passes for 285 yards as the Indians dropped a 49-16 decision to the Bulldogs.

Sam Klaassen rushed 23 times for 105 yards and both of Forest City’s touchdowns, while Carsen Hall and Jack Thompson each had five catches in the game. Eight different Forest City receivers caught at least one pass.