Another week with a lot of big-time matchups in North Iowa. Here are highlights from Friday night’s action.

Upset Alert!: Class 3A No. 9 Hampton-Dumont-CAL stayed unbeaten with its biggest win yet, knocking off No. 3 Nevada 24-21 at home.

The Bulldogs played their way to a 17-7 lead going into the fourth quarter and held on behind 281 yards on the ground.

“The game was a rollercoaster of ups and downs but I’m proud of our guys for battling through it all and coming out with the win,” coach Cole Miller said. “Gavin Meader, Brody Walton and Karter Janssen had a good night on the ground for us thanks to the great blocking by our offensive line, and our receivers were able to make big plays at key spots in the game for us.”

Walton ran for 124 yards while Gavin Meader rushed for 100 and threw for 95 more to lead H-D-CAL. Meader had two touchdowns.

The Bulldogs defense wreaked havoc again, making 10 tackles for loss. Austin Hanson, Taylor Mahler, Scott Harr and Cael Burmester all had two apiece. Jayson Stevens came away with an interception too.

“Our line and linebackers played a great game, slowing down their explosive rushing attack,” Miller said. “Our defensive backs were challenged a lot tonight and I’m proud of the way they battled to the end, making plays when we needed them to.”

The schedule does not get any easier for the Bulldogs, as they travel to 2-2 Humboldt next week.

High School Football: Scores from Week 4 action in North Iowa We have reached the halfway point of the Iowa high school football season. It's moving time with some big-time district matchups getting underway.

Comets hold on: Charles City held on for a 19-14 home win over Mason City behind two touchdown catches from Keenan Wiley. Wiley caught just the two passes for 146 yards.

The Riverhawks defense was stout, limiting Charles City to just 181 yards but the big plays were the difference.

Justyn Rivera ran the ball 34 times for 144 yards and Brayden Miller threw the ball for 165.

Late score stunner: South Winneshiek scored with five seconds left to steal a 27-20 win from Newman Catholic on the road. The Warriors rushed for 172 yards in the win and intercepted two passes.

Saints march on: A week after upsetting No. 1, Class A No. 2 Saint Ansgar dominated Belmond-Klemme 61-6 in its homecoming game.

Eleven different players had a carry for the Saints as they rushed for 219 yards as a team. Christian Michels had 56 yards and Tyson Kline had a pair of touchdown runs with 55 yards.

Saint Ansgar aired it out too, with Jayce Schwiesow completing 11-of-14 passes for 108 yards and a pair of scores.

Eagles bounce back: No. 6 West Hancock cruised to a 49-7 win over North Union after its loss last week.

Kellen Smith ran for 75 yards and Kale Zuehl plowed for 72 and three touchdowns. The team finished with 258 yards on the ground.

Smith also returned a punt 65 yards for a touchdown and Jaxen Peterson took a kickoff 80 yards to the house too.

Osage keeps rolling: The 2A No. 9 Green Devils won its third game in a row, this time 40-7 over New Hampton.

Max Knudsen tossed three touchdown passes with 200 yards and ran for 78 more. He also returned an interception for a touchdown.

Madden Uhlenhopp caught three passes for 73 yards and a score.

Lake Mills stays undefeated: The Bulldogs cruised to a 50-13 home win over West Fork with 463 yards on 53 carries as a team.

Beau Kauffman had 118 of those to lead the team and Logan Bacon tacked on 100 more with a pair of touchdowns.

In total, nine Bulldogs had a rushing attempt.

