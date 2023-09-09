Week 3 of the Iowa high school football season brought the heat. Here is what you may have missed from Friday night's action.

METRO SCHOOLS

Clear Lake rolls again: The Lions used a big first half to pick up another 63-6 win over Iowa Fall-Alden on the road behind a big night 199 yards from Titan Schmitt on the ground. The junior running back has 479 yards on the season now.

Clear Lake scored 28 points in the second quarter to take a 49-6 lead. It has outscored its opponents 145-6 so far through three games.

Cael Stephany completed 6-of-9 passes for 142 points and two touchdowns.

Lake Mills cruises: Luke Bacon and Beau Kauffman combine for 195 yards rushing to lead the Bulldogs to a 30-22 win over Newman Catholic on the road.

Overall, the Bulldogs had 270 of their 300 total yards on the ground.

Bacon added 10½ tackles too.

AREA SCHOOLS

Osage pulls out win: The Green Devils moved to 2-1 on the season with a 15-14 win over Dike-New Hartford after trailing 14-0 at halftime.

Forest City runs through Eagle Grove: The Indians jumped out to a 33-0 lead in the third quarter and never looked back for a 41-14 victory. Sam Klaassen rushed for 119 yards and three touchdowns to pace Forest City. Ty Dillavou also threw for 193 yards and three scores.