With a first week of the high school football filled with action-packed contests, here is a recap of what transpired in North Iowa.

METRO SCHOOLS

Riverhawks' dominant second half: Mason City opened it's season with a 32-3 win over Marshalltown at home. The Riverhawks outscored the Bobcats 21-3 in the second half thanks to a strong run game.

Justyn Rivera ran for 82 yards on 11 carries and scored a pair of touchdowns. Logan Eide also punched one in and added 40 more yards.

After battling the heat in practice all week, Mason City coach Josh Reuter liked how his players took care of themselves and were ready physically for the game.

"I was proud of the effort and energy of the kids," Reuter said. "They gave it all they had and were rewarded with it."

The defense was on point, holding Marshalltown to just 178 total yards. Eide led the team with 8½ tackles.

"The defense pursued the ball well all night, which allowed for us to stay aggressive in our play style," Reuter said.

Clear Lake's ground and pound: Lions interim head coach Aaron Stensland liked his offensive line coming into the season and it stepped up in a 34-0 win over Forest City.

Clear Lake rushed for 377 yards — led by Titan Schmitt with 179 yards on 28 carries — and averaged over seven yards per attempt as a team. Sam Dodge tacked on 95 yards and Aidan Hartl had a pair of touchdowns.

"Offensively, we leaned on our veteran group up front as we knew they would lead us early in the season," Stensland said. "We stuck with the run game as I wanted to challenge these guys to finish a game."

The Lions defense held the Indians to just 178 yards of offense and Dontrel Johnson sealed the win, taking an interception back for touchdown in the fourth quarter.

"Thought we swarmed to the ball on defense and attacked up front," Stensland said. "We came out healthy and our excited to work for next week."

Central Springs rolls: The Panthers battled through Newman Catholic, and the heat, on Thursday night for a 32-8 win. Will Howes rushed for 195 yards and a pair of touchdowns with eight tackles on defense.

Carter Crum completed eight passes for 162 yards. Three of those completions were to Javont Froiland, who hauled in a 72-yard touchdown.

Jaxon Edwards led the Central Springs defense with 12 tackles, including 4½ for loss.

OTHER STANDOUT PERFROMANCES

West Hancock starts on the right foot: The Eagles, a contender in Class A this season, rebounded from last season's state title loss with a 55-6 win over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.

It was a defensive masterclass for West Hancock, scoring four touchdowns on a pair of fumble and interception returns from Brady Bixel, Creighton Kelly, Mitchell Smith and Kellen Smith.

Kale Zuehl was the leading rusher for West Hancock with just 48 yards. Nine players had a carry and the team combined to rush for 215 yards.

"It was great to start our season with a big win," coach Mark Sanger said. "Our defense played phenomenal in the first half. Our guys played fast and physical. It was a great all-around team win and a great way to start our season."

Pick six seals Bulldogs win: A 67-yard interception return in the second half gave Lake Mills an 8-7 lead over AGWSR and it was all they needed. The Bulldogs won 14-7 after a late touchdown by Beau Kauffman.

The Lake Mills defense came up with a safety in the first half and contained the Cougars to 135 yards in the game.

Kauffman carried the bulk of the offense, plowing for 124 yards on 25 touches.

Late surge pushes H-D-CAL: Hampton-Dumont-CAL trailed Iowa Falls-Alden 12-9 at the half. But a big second half was the difference. The Bulldogs scored 19 straight in the third quarter to take control and win 42-20 on the road.

All 19 of those points came on touchdown passes by Gavin Meader, who finished with 95 yards through the air. He also led the team with seven tackles.

Brody Walton was stellar on the ground, rushing for 139 yards on 21 touches. He had a pair of touchdowns.

Warhawks snap streak: West Fork had not won a football game since Oct. 2020, a span of 18 game. That ended Friday. West Fork held on for a 20-12 win over Clayton Ridge behind 204 yards on the ground and strong defense.

Dax Suntken led the Warhakws with 82 yards and Blaine Schultz had 62 more. They each scored a touchdown.

AJ Anderson finished with a game-high 13½ tackles and Cayde Eberling picked off two passes and had a tackle for loss.

Runnin' Riceville: The Wildcats put on a show with a 354 rushing yards in a 46-0 win over Rockford. Riceville averaged 7.9 yards per carry.

Andrew Beran was sensational, running for 165 yards and three touchdowns on 16 attempts. He also caught two passes and added another score. Jack Adams also rushed for 115 yards.

The Warriors made their return to the gridiron after not fielding a team last season. Joe Koehler had 55 yards on 11 attempts and team-best 5½ tackles. Marshawn Taylor also had 60 total yards and five stops.

PHOTOS: Saint Ansgar football holds Osage for L.R. Falk Trophy Photos from Saint Ansgar's 25-24 win over Osage to reclaim the L.R. Falk Trophy on Friday night in Saint Ansgar.