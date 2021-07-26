North Iowa area players help North squad to Shrine Bowl victory

"They also talked to us after that," Bacon, a linebacker, said. "It kind of opens your eyes to some of the conditions they have and how maybe the world you're living in ain't that bad compared to other peoples' situations. Your view on life changes."

"For me, the week was less about football and more about those kids," Krefft added. "Everything was about the kids. It was just really eye-opening."

The players reported on July 17, and engaged in a week of many practices, meetings and planned activities – including a trip to a water park, a movie night and a hog roast.

For some, it was good to get the pads back on and start playing a bit before their first year of college football.

While that was also the case for Morningside offensive line commit Hulshizer, he enjoyed getting a chance to hang out with many of the same players he competed against during his time playing for the Saints.

"I made friends with people I never thought I would," Hulshizer said. "Caleb Bacon, and all the guys from around here, I never really talked to them. I just played against them. Now I got to actually know them, and they're really cool guys."