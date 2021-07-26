North Iowa area players help North squad to Shrine Bowl victory

Competing in the Iowa Shrine Bowl Game is an honor that a select few football players will never forget.
Five standouts from the area got that chance to participate in the week-long lineup of practices, meetings and activities before Saturday's game at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
West Fork's Levi Janssen, Clear Lake's Carson Krefft, Lake Mills' Caleb Bacon, St. Ansgar's Sage Hulshizer and Rockford's Zach Ott all helped the North squad earn a 52-24 win over the South.
"Playing with a lot of players that are like-minded that want to be there and have a lot of talent is something I haven't experienced," Krefft, an offensive lineman, said. "It's awesome playing alongside guys like (Cooper) DeJean and Max White. That kind of talent was unbelievable to watch. When you're opening up holes for those kind of guys, too, it's just a great feeling."
The Iowa Shrine Bowl Game is an all-star football game between selected pre-college football athletes on each side of a north-south dividing line in Iowa.
But the week leading up to the game is about much more than just the North vs. South team rivalry.
The Iowa Shrine Bowl is one way to raise money for the Shriner's Hospital for Children. The players also got to spend part of a day on the field with many of the Shriner kids.
"They also talked to us after that," Bacon, a linebacker, said. "It kind of opens your eyes to some of the conditions they have and how maybe the world you're living in ain't that bad compared to other peoples' situations. Your view on life changes."
"For me, the week was less about football and more about those kids," Krefft added. "Everything was about the kids. It was just really eye-opening."
The players reported on July 17, and engaged in a week of many practices, meetings and planned activities – including a trip to a water park, a movie night and a hog roast.
For some, it was good to get the pads back on and start playing a bit before their first year of college football.
While that was also the case for Morningside offensive line commit Hulshizer, he enjoyed getting a chance to hang out with many of the same players he competed against during his time playing for the Saints.
"I made friends with people I never thought I would," Hulshizer said. "Caleb Bacon, and all the guys from around here, I never really talked to them. I just played against them. Now I got to actually know them, and they're really cool guys."
Powered by Iowa commit Cooper DeJean's five scoring drives and solid defense, the North squad rolled to a commanding 52-24 win on Saturday.
All five players from the area got their chance to contribute in some way.
"I got to see how I'm doing against the top d-linemen in the state," Hulshizer said. "I can't wait to go test myself out now against the best at the college level."
Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.