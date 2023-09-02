SHEFFIELD — A week after being blown out in its first game, Newman Catholic knew it had to respond in Week 2.

The Knights did that, and a little bit more, on Friday with a 47-7 win over West Fork on the road.

The 32-8 loss to Central Springs was a drubbing considering Newman was held to 111 total yards to the Panthers' 467.

With a whole week to prepare this time around, coach Rich McCardle focused on simplifying everything to get back up to speed for a crucial second week.

"We challenged them a lot and they knew they had to play better," McCardle said. "We went back to the basics and then we needed a better attitude. We had to come out with a little more fire. All those things came together tonight."

The onslaught came from the get-go with Newman scoring within the first 90 seconds on a Zach Sheldon run. It took a 34-0 lead into the half and cruised from there.

"We played our speed and we were ready," Sheldon, who scored three rushing touchdowns said. "We were so inexperienced and weren't ready. A week of practice really made a difference."

FOUR DOWNS

Establishing the run: In Newman's loss to Central Springs, the Knights finished with just three rushing yards.

Getting to the ground game was an emphasis all preseason for McCardle and Newman was able to get to it early and often in the win over the Warhawks.

On the first drive alone, Newman rushed the ball five times for 60 yards. All seven touchdowns came on run plays.

The run game worked so well the Knights did not attempt a pass in the second half.

"I still have faith in (quarterback) Cal (McGuire) to throw the ball and we have plenty of guys to catch it," Sheldon said. "If we can run half as good, we will be just fine."

It was not just Sheldon either. Gage Petersen punched in a pair of touchdowns and freshman CJ Lester ripped off a 62-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

"All of the backs stepped up and did a much better job running the ball," McCardle said. "They got downhills. I challenged them to make their cut and get up to full speed and get some yards. They all did a great job of that."

'We got manhandled': If you asked West Fork Daniel Westhoff what went wrong on Friday night, he would point to the battle of the trenches.

Newman's rushing attack was the headline, but all of that happened with a little push up front. And it was on both sides too, keeping the Warhawks' rushing offense in check too.

Westhoff said some of it falls on him, but they failed to match the physicality from the start.

"We got manhandled, there is no other way to say it," he said. "The line of scrimmage, that is where games are won and lost, especially in this part of the state. We got dominated at the line of scrimmage. It all starts there."

A Warhawk playmaker: Cayde Eberling, after catching three passes for 92 yards last week, popped again in the loss to Newman.

His biggest play came in the fourth quarter with a leaping touchdown grab over a Newman defender.

But the senior receiver was solid throughout as a great kick returner with other plays in the pass game.

After missing the bulk of last season with an injury, Westhoff is trying to build back Eberling's confidence on the field while trying to make him more well-rounded.

"He's just so raw. He's a really, really good athlete, but he just has not played a lot of football," Westhoff said. "He had made a lot of great plays, and he had a couple of drops. He is going to make a lot of plays for us this year. We know that."

Eberling stood out to McCardle too on tape and the Newman coach put an emphasis on trying to contain him.

"He is a beast of a receiver," McCardle said. "I told them 'If he gets a catch, that's fine, but let's not let him break loose'. He got one there late, but that was fine. We did a good job."

'It wasn't perfect': Even on the Newman sideline, the team still felt like it had some things to work on despite pitching a shutout for 40-plus minutes and scoring 47 points.

It was an improvement from the week prior though. A lot of that was showing some more fight, McCardle said.

"I'm glad the guys came out and competed tonight and that's what I want out of them," he said. "That's the biggest thing: be competitive, be in the game. I will be much happier than I was last week when I was watching the film."

For a team with as many new starters as Newman has, the floor was going to be lower than usual for the program.

The win on Friday was a big step in the right direction and McCardle said he was more optimistic for the rest of the season.

Sheldon said that the Knights just need to continue to work on knowing where to be and keep improving, the playoffs could be in sight.

"We just need to come into practice with that mindset that we need to get better," he said. "There are still things to work on. At the end of the day, if we just get better each week, I think we will be in a great spot at the end."

Close Newman Catholic's Zach Sheldon runs for a first down against West Fork on Friday night in Sheffield. West Fork's Gavin Cronk paves way for a Blaine Schultz run against Newman Catholic on Friday night in Sheffield. Newman Catholic's Cal McGuire throws a pass against West Fork on Friday night in Sheffield. Newman Catholic's Gage Petersen breaks a tackle against West Fork on Friday night in Sheffield. Newman Catholic's Zach Sheldon rips off a big run against West Fork on Friday night in Sheffield. West Fork's Sage Suntken evades multiple Newman Catholic defenders for a long run on Friday night in Sheffield. West Fork's Cayde Eberling catches a touchdown pass over a Newman Catholic defender on Friday night in Sheffield. PHOTOS: Newman Catholic bounces back with win over West Fork Photos from Newman Catholic's 47-7 win over West Fork in Sheffield. Newman Catholic's Zach Sheldon runs for a first down against West Fork on Friday night in Sheffield. West Fork's Gavin Cronk paves way for a Blaine Schultz run against Newman Catholic on Friday night in Sheffield. Newman Catholic's Cal McGuire throws a pass against West Fork on Friday night in Sheffield. Newman Catholic's Gage Petersen breaks a tackle against West Fork on Friday night in Sheffield. Newman Catholic's Zach Sheldon rips off a big run against West Fork on Friday night in Sheffield. West Fork's Sage Suntken evades multiple Newman Catholic defenders for a long run on Friday night in Sheffield. West Fork's Cayde Eberling catches a touchdown pass over a Newman Catholic defender on Friday night in Sheffield.