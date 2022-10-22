Newman Catholic staves off late Hudson rally, moves into Round of 16

Newman Catholic advanced to the second round of the Class A state playoffs Friday night by defeating Hudson, but it was only by the hair on its chinny, chin chin.

In a contest that saw 13 touchdowns scored that ended in a 49-42 Newman victory, it was a dropped pass after time expired that finally sealed the deal for the Knights.

The Knights (8-1), who led by 21 points on four different occasions throughout the game, almost let the season possibly slip away when Hudson (4-5) recovered an onside kick with 15 seconds remaining trailing by seven points.

Hudson junior quarterback Camden Davis threw an incomplete pass, but Newman was flagged for a personal foul.

A 15-yard completion to Kyle Olsen put the Pirates on Newman's 19-yard line with one second on the clock. Davis took the snap and zipped the ball to the left to senior wideout Issac Messmore who was open at about the 5-yard line after running a stop route.

The ball slipped through Messmore's hands and ricocheted off his shoulder pad and fell to the ground.

"That's just how tough the playoffs are," Newman head coach Rich McCardle said. "We told them all week that you just can't go by somebody's record. It's a whole new season. They don't care who you think you are, 7-1 or whatever, they don't care."

The contest started well for the Pirates. They took the opening drive 75-yards for a touchdown on a 29-yard hookup from Davis to senior wide receiver Caleb Ham to give Hudson a 7-0 advantage.

Unfortunately for the Pirates, the Knights reeled off the next 28 points in a row. It started with a 12-yard catch from senior quarterback Max Burt to junior receiver Toby Kesten. Burt picked off a Davis pass on the subsequent drive and was rewarded on a reverse pass from Kesten with a 10-yard touchdown catch.

After a Hudson punt, the Knights struck again with a 69-yard drive capped off by an eight yard plunge by junior running back Vinny Joslin. He added another score from nine yards out for a 28-7 Knights lead.

The Pirates refused to go away all night.

Their top ball carrier Noah Borcherding found the end zone on rushing plays of 22 and 3-yards that cut their deficit to 14 twice. He took a kickoff return 90 yards to the house to make it a 42-28 ball game.

Newman responded each time with TD's from Kesten and Burt twice on 8 and 4-yard plunges.

Hudson used a three-play drive that shaved 21 seconds off the clock to make it a two-score game once again in the second half. Borcherding capitalized on a Burt missed field goal with a 7-yard score with 97 seconds remaining.

Ultimately, the game would end in heartbreak for the Pirates and relief for the Knights.

"Honestly, I think we just let up a little bit on our intensity and boom, they hit us in the right places at the right time," McCardle said.

Burt, who was accountable for six touchdowns running, throwing and catching the ball, agreed with his coach on both points.

"Everyone in the playoffs is scrappy and they're going to play until the last second ticks off the clock so you have to keep competing every play," he said.

He added that he believes his team played hard, but needs to keep the energy up for the entire game moving forward in the playoffs.

Hudson head coach Justin Brekke was proud of his team's resilience.

"Win or lose, we didn't care about that," he said. "We just didn't want to quit. We wanted to show our heart. They had us outmanned in a lot of spots and our guys played hard. That second half was the best football we've played all year."

The Pirates are a young squad, only graduating eight seniors this year.

Brekke gave those seniors credit for keeping Hudson in the game. He said they all played great even though many of them were "dinged up" and none of them wanted to be taken out of the game.

"They were the kids that were making our touchdowns on those big time plays," Brekke said. "It's the first time in four years it felt good."

Newman will learn its next opponent when Round of 16 matchups are released Saturday morning.