Newman Catholic possess thunder, lightning in its backfield

Jack Maznio ran straight into his offensive linemen Friday night and found holes. James Jennings bounced to the outside and used his speed to break off a couple big gains.
Together, they make Newman Catholic's ground game work and force opponents to think.
"James is definitely the lightning," Maznio said. "(I) slam it up the hole, I guess."
Both have had their share in the spotlight through four weeks this season, but in the Knights 37-21 victory over St. Ansgar on the road, Maznio and Jennings had equal parts in their Class A, District 2 victory.
Maznio bullied his way through for 125 yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns from one and six yards out. Jennings finished with 83 total offensive yards and caught the game-sealing 4-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter.
Both guys were quick to credit each other and the rest of the starting 11.
"Without him, the middle doesn't work," Maznio said.
"He was on fire today, he's getting eight yards on a play that's developed to go five yards," Jennings added. "At the end of the day, this wouldn't happen without everybody else. You guys wouldn't be interviewing unless it (wasn't) for them."
Coach Rich McCardle stated that the two tailbacks have flipped positions this season.
Maznio moved into the fullback role and Jennings switched from the left side to the left side of the backfield.
"They're starting to hit their stride and they're starting to get a feel for what they need to do in the offense," McCardle said.
Maznio and Jennings have shared a bond through football. They hang out outside of practice, too. It has made their on-field connection stronger through Newman Catholic's 3-1 start.
"We learn from each other," Jennings said. "We're honest with each other. We jus try to get better."
It was a drastic difference of the way the duo performed compared to a Week 2 showing against top-ranked West Hancock. While the tradition rich team the Knights faced didn't change, the field conditions did.
Two weeks ago, it was a rainy and sloppy mess on Newman's home field. Jennings couldn't cut the way he's used to and Maznio didn't churn out chunk yardage gains against the Eagles.
"When we have better field conditions, it is a completely different game," Maznio said. "Everyone plays so much better."
Friday's conditions had no rain at all and even with a little dew, neither of the Knights backs had any sorts of complaints.
"We value that a lot," Jennings said. "I feel like, we do everything, so the weather plays a really important role."
There were stretches where the Knights leaned on those two during one of the more pivotal early district games of the season.
Maznio bolted for a 39-yard gain on their first scoring drive and got five of the seven carries on that possession. Jennings got the ball inside St. Ansgar's 35-yard line then Maznio took care of the rest to put Newman up 13-6 with 7 minutes, 57 seconds left in the first half.
Jennings busted open a 20-yard run to bring Newman into the Saints red zone and got the ball to the goal line which allowed its quarterback Max Burt to plunge forward for the score.
"I got on Jack in the first half because he went down on an arm tackle and I thought he could've run a little bit harder," McCardle said. "He picked it up, then that freed up James to be able to get some room on the outside."
The Knights get unbeaten North Butler for their homecoming game next week. They are far from overlooking one of the two unbeatens in the district.
"You overlook them, bad things happen," Maznio said.
