Newman Catholic possess thunder, lightning in its backfield

Maznio moved into the fullback role and Jennings switched from the left side to the left side of the backfield.

"They're starting to hit their stride and they're starting to get a feel for what they need to do in the offense," McCardle said.

Maznio and Jennings have shared a bond through football. They hang out outside of practice, too. It has made their on-field connection stronger through Newman Catholic's 3-1 start.

"We learn from each other," Jennings said. "We're honest with each other. We jus try to get better."

It was a drastic difference of the way the duo performed compared to a Week 2 showing against top-ranked West Hancock. While the tradition rich team the Knights faced didn't change, the field conditions did.

Two weeks ago, it was a rainy and sloppy mess on Newman's home field. Jennings couldn't cut the way he's used to and Maznio didn't churn out chunk yardage gains against the Eagles.

"When we have better field conditions, it is a completely different game," Maznio said. "Everyone plays so much better."

Friday's conditions had no rain at all and even with a little dew, neither of the Knights backs had any sorts of complaints.