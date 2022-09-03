Mitchell Smith continues to dazzle as coaches, players keep gaining trust in junior

Line him up at quarterback, split end or halfback. Let him block, throw or run.

Whatever Mitchell Smith is tasked to do for West Hancock's football team, he'll usually do it with a smile. And he'll usually succeed in it. Even if it was something little that turned into something big, he'll take it.

"I've had some good games in the past that might go unnoticed," the junior said. "Just doing small things, that's what is important."

Perhaps now more than ever, the Eagles are trying to get the ball in Smith's hands. On more times than not, good things usually happen. Words Mark Sanger uses quite often.

"He's definitely a special athlete," the Eagles head coach said. "He's got the tools to be successful about anywhere you put him."

Smith put in the total package on Friday night with 132 yards rushing, 51 yards passing, over three tackles and a 30-plus yard punt return in the second half as part of the reason Class A top-ranked West Hancock steamrolled Newman Catholic 42-7 at Bob Sanger Field.

He was viewed as a secret weapon last year as a sophomore, a player that can change the dynamic of a game in an instance.

He's not so secret anymore. Yet he's still just as lethal.

"They have to worry about it," Smith said. "Knowing you got to make those plays, it is a great role and it is a lot of fun to do."

Rylan Barnes has been around a lot of talented players during his prep football career and even the days watching the Eagles before he stepped onto the varsity field.

He didn't mince words about Smith afterwards.

"Probably one of the best (athletes) in this area we have ever seen," Barnes said. "I'm just so glad he's on our team. Now, you got to put the ball in your best athletes hands."

West Hancock (2-0, 1-0 Class A District 2) had an identity last season. It was in its base Wing-T package and fed the ball to Mathew Francis and let him go to work.

Sanger admitted that through two weeks this group doesn't have an identity yet. Still, the core ingredients for another deep run remain.

The defense has gone 11 regular season games without allowing 10 or more points. The offense can still churn out chunk yardages with new fullback Kale Zuehl and it showed in the second half on Friday.

What makes the Eagles even more dangerous than years past is Smith's increased role. When they struggled early in the first half at the line of scrimmage against the Knights, West Hancock went shotgun with Smith at quarterback.

Smith proceeded to break his first three runs of nine, five and six yards while breaking a ton of tackles.

"I worked hard," Smith said. "You just got to have that strength."

Sanger and offensive coordinator Kevin Eisenman recognized the struggles early and adjusted to put Smith and the offense in a position to add to a lead and give Newman a different look.

Clearly, it worked.

"If you don't pay attention to him, you probably didn't watch enough film," Sanger said. "We can get the ball in his hands in a lot of different places. It is fun to have those options."

Smith has been given more responsibilities this fall, which he figured would happen. He bulked up over the summer – adding at one point 20 pounds of muscle before getting sick – and gained more mental toughness.

Still, it hasn't shaken his team-first mindset.

"We could run base the whole game and if we win by 40, I don't care," Smith said. "Doesn't matter to me as long as we're winning."

There are times where Smith does something and it leaves his teammates in awe. Barnes is one of them that doesn't take it for granted and neither does Kellen Smith.

"Success shows," Kellen said. "Everyone trusts in Mitchell, everyone trusts in the coaches. We know what his skill level is and that helps a lot."

West Hancock isn't one for wanting to take its foot off the gas pedal. It has three more district games against Lake Mills, West Fork and an upstart North Union squad that is also 2-0 to start the year.

The Eagles road has remained toward Cedar Falls and there isn't a belief of slowing down now.

"Momentum is rolling, just win the day," Barnes said. "We keep doing that, we'll keep being consistent."