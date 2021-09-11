Missed tackles, leaky defense cost Vikings in district setback

Its open field tackles weren't wrapped up. Its front three couldn't generate a consistent pass rush. Its two cornerbacks were burned on multiple passing plays.
About everything that could've went wrong for Northwood-Kensett on Friday night did.
Even its players and coaches struggled to come up with words to describe the poor defensive effort the Vikings showed in their home-opening 56-21 8-Player, District 2 loss to Graettinger-Terril and Ruthven-Ayrshire.
"We didn't tackle very well," Northwood-Kensett head coach Dave Capitani said. "That was the difference."
"It all comes down to the team flowing to the ball," running back Tyler Mills added. "It is what it is. Put that in the past."
There was no indication from anyone in the Vikings program in the first eight quarters of the season this was a potential problem. Like the explosive plays GTRA ran in the first half and continued on into the second, they had no answers.
In the postgame huddle, there was a certain look of disappointment.
"I think we flowed as as a team a bit better those first two games," Mills said. "We definitely didn't play our best."
Titans quarterback Max Hough scored six touchdowns by himself and piled up over 300 yards of total offense. On his first TD run of 57 yards, three different Vikings defenders missed the tackle.
That was a recurring theme throughout the 48 minutes.
Hough possessed speed unlike Northwood-Kensett saw in its first two wins of the season against Riceville and Harris-Lake Park.
"I was very surprised," Vikings junior cornerback Lamonte Sims said. "Everybody was doing bad today. We were ready to go, just didn't go how we wanted. That quarterback, very good. I wasn't expecting him to throw it all over me."
Sims had become a defender to recognize after three interceptions in the first two games of the season. He saw very little varsity action as a sophomore.
His accession is due to an improved speed and football IQ.
"Great DB coach and the d-line," Sims said. "I was fast for my age, wasn't as strong. I had great seniors ahead of me, everybody helped me out."
Yet GTRA had the recipe to slow him down.
Whenever Hough would fake his run up to the line of scrimmage, he would find his wide receivers streaking across the field and would hit them in stride.
Sims and Drew Wilder didn't have an answer for Cormick Currans or Drew Schnell, who combined for nine catches, 136 yards and three touchdowns.
No halftime or in-game adjustments worked in Northwood-Kensett's favor.
"It seemed like whatever we did, they were still (scoring)," Capitani said. "We weren't getting off the blocks well."
The Vikings (2-1, 1-1 District 2) sit in a tie for third place with St. Edmond in the district behind Bishop Garrigan and GTRA. Top-three teams automatically make the playoffs.
The last two games of the regular season for Northwood-Kensett are against the Gaels and Golden Bears.
"We got to put this behind us and compete with the top," Mills said. "Everybody is pretty good in our district."
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.