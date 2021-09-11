Missed tackles, leaky defense cost Vikings in district setback

Its open field tackles weren't wrapped up. Its front three couldn't generate a consistent pass rush. Its two cornerbacks were burned on multiple passing plays.

About everything that could've went wrong for Northwood-Kensett on Friday night did.

Even its players and coaches struggled to come up with words to describe the poor defensive effort the Vikings showed in their home-opening 56-21 8-Player, District 2 loss to Graettinger-Terril and Ruthven-Ayrshire.

"We didn't tackle very well," Northwood-Kensett head coach Dave Capitani said. "That was the difference."

"It all comes down to the team flowing to the ball," running back Tyler Mills added. "It is what it is. Put that in the past."

There was no indication from anyone in the Vikings program in the first eight quarters of the season this was a potential problem. Like the explosive plays GTRA ran in the first half and continued on into the second, they had no answers.

In the postgame huddle, there was a certain look of disappointment.

"I think we flowed as as a team a bit better those first two games," Mills said. "We definitely didn't play our best."