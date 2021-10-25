Miller leads alma mater back to Class 3A playoffs

When Cole Miller was elevated to lead the Hampton-Dumont-CAL football team, he preached doing the little things correctly.

He hasn't shied away from that message nine games into his first season this fall. He won't turn away entering the 10th game.

The Bulldogs found out they were one of four teams to make the Class 3A playoffs as an at-large team on Saturday morning after a 5-4 regular season that included a third place finish in District 3.

"It is rewarding to see all the hard work the kids put in, the coaches have put in, paying off right now," Miller said. "For them to make the playoffs, it is amazing and we're not taking that for granted."

HDC last went to the playoffs in 2015, the final of a string of three straight seasons making the postseason. It has not made it into the quarterfinals since 2014, Miller's senior year.

He led the Bulldogs into the playoffs in his final two years as their starting quarterback.

"They helped make me who I am today," Miller said.

HDC got into the Round of 16 via the Ratings Percentage Index (RPI), which is a mathematical formula that takes season record (weighted at 37.5 percent), opponents record (weighted at 37.5 percent) and the records of your opponents' opponents (weighted at 25 percent) to calculate the RPI.

The Bulldogs' final RPI was .5525, a full point higher than the first team out of the playoffs, Creston. All four of the at-large teams in 3A finished with a 5-4 record while two 6-3 teams missed the cut.

What helped HDC's cause was playing a difficult schedule with four ranked opponents, which led to having the second-highest winning percentage of its opponents' records at .5641.

Its opponents also played a difficult schedule and allowed HDC to finish with the second highest mark of opponents opponents record at .5305.

"The way the formula works, it definitely helped us in the long run," Miller said. "As well as getting the experience to play really good football teams. That was a big help to our kids so they can see that tough competition."

Before Miller took over, the Bulldogs experienced a fair amount of losing. They had three 1-8 seasons with a pair of three win seasons in between. Miller came in and established a culture change.

It was evident from how players spoke highly of him during fall camp in August.

"Hard working, discipline, give the best effort you can every play," senior quarterback Cal Heeren said in August. "No disrespect to the past coaches, it is a different environment, different mentality."

That change led to a 2-0 start for HDC, then losing to a top-5 Class 2A opponent in Southeast Valley and a top-10 3A foe in Nevada on back-to-back weeks. It rebounded with an emphatic district opening victory against Charles City.

Then came the second stretch of back-to-back weeks against ranked foes.

The Bulldogs got walloped by Independence and West Delaware. Still, Miller kept the message simple after the loss to the Hawks.

"We were beat up," Miller said. "The big thing was getting all our guys to 100 percent healthy. We sat them down and told them they had a couple different opportunities. One opportunity was to be a team from HD-CAL in a long time that's had a record finishing above .500. They ran with it."

By that point, if the season ended in Week 7, they would have been in the playoffs. What faced them was two straight home games against the bottom two teams in the district, Center Point-Urbana and South Tama.

Ninety total points and just 19 combined points allowed later, HDC took care of business to leave no doubt on its playoff fate.

"Let the other chips fall as they do and hopefully things work out," Miller said. "Thankfully, we got the (win) and everything fell into place."

What stands in the Bulldogs way from a trip to the quarterfinals is fourth-ranked Humboldt, a 9-0 team that won the District 2 title, but faced two stiff tests in Nevada and Algona – both games decided by under 10 points –to end the season.

Wildcats quarterback Caden Matson has 38 total TDs and over 1,200 passing and rushing yards. They have a near 1,000-yard receiver in Will Orness, who also has three interceptions.

"They're always known to a good football team," Miller said. "Very physical. Very exciting to go play a very well-coached team."

Miller knows it will be a tough test. Yet getting to this point has made him be reflective.

"It means a lot me," he said. "It is very special to the community, this school, this town. I'm able to coach these kids, teach them some life lessons. I'm very thankful."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

