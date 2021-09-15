Meet Ava Seaton: The first girl to score varsity points for Mason City football

"For me it's definitely different," Seaton said. "In soccer, it's obviously intense, but when you get around the boys and they're going full pads, it's like, 'oh my gosh.'"

By her own admission, it's been tough to stand on the sidelines and watch during the first few weeks of the season. The Mohawks took two losses to start the 2021 campaign.

With Mason City on track to earn its first win of the season against Charles City on Friday night, Seaton suggested to a coach during halftime the idea of her kicking once in the second half.

"We were just going to get her a kickoff," Mason City head coach John Lee said after the win Friday. "But with the game where it was, I was like, 'we're going to get her a PAT.' And she nailed it. It was awesome. She is great."

Since Friday night, Seaton has had many people reach out and congratulate her on the accomplishment during the early part of this week.

However, the response directly after the game was her favorite part.

"The best part was hearing all the little girls, even girls in my grade and freshman girls, be like 'Oh that's so cool. You're showing everyone that girls can do things like that,'" Seaton said. "I heard a lot of girls say that they look up to me. It just made me feel really good."