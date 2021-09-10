Mason City's defense answers the challenge, shuts down Charles City

After two consecutive losses to start the season, Mason City head football coach John Lee challenged his team to play with more emotion in its third game against Charles City on Friday night.

Consider his challenge met.

The Mohawks rolled over the visiting Comets, 35-0, at Mohawk Field in the first meeting between the two programs in 29 years.

“We challenged them all week and told them that no victory is easy, and we’ve got to earn it,” Lee said. “I think our defense really took it to heart. They stepped it up and played with raw emotion.”

The Mohawks recorded six defensive takeaways in the shutout, including two fumble recoveries that were taken back the other way for touchdowns. Both of them were scored by senior defensive back Carter Thomas

“Right now, it feels so good to be on a high,” Thomas said. “We’ve got a lot of confidence.”

The Comets received the opening kickoff, and the two offenses both traded punts on their first drives.

Again, the Comets struggled on offense on their second drive and punted.