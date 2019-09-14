For the Mason City football team, Friday night was yet another step forward. After the game, a 27-7 point loss to Marshalltown, the mood of the players and fans was strangely upbeat for a losing team. But to understand why the mood was happy, you have to understand where this team has been.
Exactly 700 days since their last victory, which came against Waterloo West on October 13, 2017, the Mohawks showed glimpses of a team that is finding itself, and growing into a new culture.
On the first drive of the game, it looked like the Mohawks’ defense had made some big improvements. The Bobcats drove just five yards, and punted the ball for a three-and-out, an all too rare occurrence for the Mason City defense in the first two weeks of the season.
But the Mohawks offensive drive was even shorter. On the first play from scrimmage, quarterback James Jennings handed the ball off for a seven-yard gain. On second down, Jennings threw the ball right into the waiting hands of a Marshalltown linebacker for an interception.
Marshalltown scored soon after, on a 31-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Brendan Bates to wide receiver Carson Williams, and the Bobcats took a 7-0 lead. Marshalltown scored again with four minutes remaining in the quarter, as Bates threw another pass to Williams, this time a 21-yard touchdown reception.
At the start of the second quarter, the Mason City fans finally had reason to cheer. The Mohawks held Marshalltown to another three-and-out, leading to a punt. But Carter Thomas blocked the kick and recovered the ball in the endzone, for Mason City’s first score of the game. Marshalltown’s lead was cut to 14-7.
The momentum shifted back to the Bobcats on the very next drive, as Williams hauled in a 34-yard pass to give Marshalltown a first-and-goal at the six yard line. Bates pitched the ball to running back Kabba Pins, who pushed his way into the endzone to give Marshalltown a 20-7 lead.
Finally, with just a few minutes remaining in the first half, Marshalltown defender Justice Richardson blocked a punt by Mason City’s Eric Lensing, and the Bobcats took over at the 30-yard line.
Three plays later, Carson Beals caught a pass from Bates for the final touchdown of the night, and Marshalltown took a 27-7 lead.
While a 20-point lead was an ultimately disappointing result in front of the home fans, it was a big improvement for a team that had lost their previous two games by margins of 65 and 41 points.
“Overall, I think tonight was a small step in the right direction,” head coach Brandon Krusey said. “We didn’t take advantage of some opportunities that we could’ve taken advantage of, and that would’ve closed it more. But I thought our defense played a lot better.”
Late in the game, Mason City had its best offensive drive of the night end in deflating fashion. The Mohawks started with the ball at their own 35, and drove the ball all the to the Bobcats' 20-yard line, in part thanks to a targeting penalty on a Marshalltown defender.
But after a 10-play drive, Mason City tried to settle for three points. The field goal was no good, and the Mohawks drive ended without a score.
On defense, big plays were the key. The series of long passes to Beals, and some big runs by halfback Kabba Pins put the Mohawks in bad situations on defense.
“There are about three snaps I wish we could take away,” Krusey said. “But otherwise, they played a lot better ball, and did a lot better job with that stuff.”
Mason City will face a big challenge next week, as they travel to Clear Lake to take on the 2A No. 2 ranked Clear Lake Lions.
