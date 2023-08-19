MASON CITY — Josh Reuter had been preparing to be a head coach for some time.

He spent the last few seasons as Mason City’s offensive coordinator after stops with Northern Iowa, Sioux City North and in Lincoln, Neb.

Now with his first career game coming into view with Mason City, the excitement is starting to reach a boiling point.

“It’s fun to be able to do the things that I’ve thought about for years and see that come to fruition and act it out,” he said. “It’s definitely a learning curve and learning experience. It’s been everything that I have hoped that it would be and a little bit more.”

The excitement has started to spread to the Riverhawks’ youthful roster too.

Mason City lost 18 seniors from last season, including quarterback Kade Hobart and its top three rushers and top receiver. Defensive back Darian Davis will miss this season too.

Despite the inexperience, the team is ready to carry jubilance into the season.

“The energy is really high in practice right now and the team is looking good,” senior Logan Eide, the team’s top tackler last season, said. “Just need to carry it over to every practice and eventually it will carry over to games.”

High energy and unity are two of the biggest pillars that Reuter has tried to instill into the team in the offseason.

So far, that is what the first-year head coach sees every day leading up to the season opener on August 25th.

“We have moments where it doesn’t go the way we think it should, but a lot of guys are picking each other up,” Reuter said. “I see it improving every day. A lot of the guys are coaching the younger guys with things they have learned over the years. It’s growing.”

Reed Kruger, a senior wide receiver, said that has been the biggest difference in this year’s squad so far.

“This team has been a lot more fun, coming together unified,” he said. “We are all just one.”

With a new-look offense and some younger players, Reuter said the defense has been very aggressive in practice so far.

The linebacker Eide is the biggest returner on that side of the ball with 75½ tackles last season. Justin Rivera, a defensive back, is another solid returner.

“The defensive side has been the side that has embodied our ‘run fast, hit hard’ motto,” Reuter said. “They are playing an aggressive style. They are flying around on defense. They are growing every day and getting better and better.

“We do have production coming back all over the field. When they have experience, they are lending their knowledge to everybody else.”

That side of the ball is turning heads in practice. Even senior Brayden Miller, Mason City’s starting quarterback, likes what he has seen from that group.

“When you have a good defense to back you up, it makes football a lot easier,” Miller said. “We are going to have a lot of big plays. You get excited with big plays, big hits, rushing the quarterback. It will bring a lot of energy.”

The offense is still a work in progress.

Miller is taking over the offense this season after playing tight end last year. He previously played quarterback in his freshman and sophomore seasons.

The Riverhawks are also trying to break in some new skill position players.

“(Reuter) is insanely smart with the plays he has us running here,” Miller said. “He knows what to do every second. It’s just about getting better, learning the systems and doing the right thing all the time.”

Reuter said the offensive line is the strength of that side of the ball right now, and he hopes he can play to that. For now, the main focus of the offense is getting the playbook down.

“We have to play to our strengths, and you have to start simple to make sure they know how to execute our base offense,” he said. “We can say basic in what we do but make the defense think we are doing a lot of different things. I think it is a great way to build.”

While Reuter does not have any expectations of the wins and losses for the Riverhawks this season. His focus is on how the players will improve over the course of the season.

He mainly wants to see those pillars like energy and unity develop and the team enjoy the season.

“One of my biggest goals is to help these boys have a good experience,” Reuter said. “I’m really looking forward to seeing them build their teamwork and camaraderie and love the game and love playing with each other. I just hope that continues to grow.”