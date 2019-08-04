Bill Moore is a name older fans of Mason City High School football hold in high regard.
A member of both the Iowa Football Coaches and Iowa Track Coaches Hall of Fame, Moore will finally be inducted into Mohawk immortality this fall, when he is inducted into the Mason City High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
Moore lived in Mason City for close to 60 years before his 2011 death at the age of 97. He arrived in Mason City as a math teacher in 1940. He also coached track and field, and was an assistant football and wrestling coach at Mason City Junior College, which is now North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC).
Moore’s career skyrocketed after he was named the football coach of Mason City High School in 1959. He coached for seven successful years, his career culminating with the undefeated 1965 season, the only undefeated and untied team in program history.
There were no state playoffs in those days, but the team made history nonetheless with its 8-0 record.
Moore had announced before the season that 1965 would be his final year. Tom Wilder played on that team and remembered the team wanted to give Moore a going-away gift.
“We were going to give him a perfect season,” Wilder said in a 2006 Globe Gazette article.
That 1965 team finished fourth overall in state and won the Big Six Championship, the Mohawks' first in 23 years. The team was also the final squad to play its home games at Roosevelt Field. The program moved into Mohawk Stadium in 1966.
On the track and field side, Moore was also the creator of the Mohawk Relays. One race at the relays is named for him.
Lynn Lee ran track and graduated from Mason City in 1968. While he never had Moore as a coach, Lee first met Moore in the early 1960s at East Park, when Moore was doing some work for the Parks department.
“He was just an outstanding person,” Lee said. “He was one of the first people who believed in me as an athlete.”
After he retired from coaching, Moore was a football and basketball referee for many years in the North Iowa area. He served as the high school referee at the Drake Relays and was inducted in the Iowa Football Coaches Hall of Fame in 1968 and the Iowa Track Coaches Hall of Fame in 1972. He also was named honorary referee at the Dickinson Relay at the State College of Iowa Relays.
Moore's name will be called at the induction ceremony, which will take place at halftime of the team's home opener against Waterloo, West, on September 6.
