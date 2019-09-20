This Friday, the North Iowa football community will come together for one of the most anticipated nights of the year as the No. 2 Clear Lake Lions host the Mason City Mohawks in the Globe Gazette’s Week 4 Game of the week.
The Lions are coming off of their wildest game of the season, as they held off Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in a tense 28-27 victory. On Thursday morning, as he helped the grounds crew clear the field of water from the midweek thunderstorm, Lions’ head coach Jared DeVries made it clear that even with his team’s early season successes, nothing comes easy in high school football.
“You’ve got to fight to get every victory,” DeVries said. “I told the kids I was proud of them because they hung in there, and they could’ve dropped their head. They learned a valuable lesson that they’ve got to play every snap to the best of their ability. Things aren’t just handed to you.”
On the other sideline will be Mason City, led by first-year head coach Brandon Krusey. The Mohawks have made slow and steady progress since their disastrous 65-0 opening week loss to Fort Dodge. In their previous two games, the Mohawks lost by 41 and 20 points respectively.
Even with the inevitable struggles of a rebuilding team, DeVries does not expect his team to roll over its Hwy. 18 rival.
“Every week, they’ve gotten better,” DeVries said. “They’ll put up a great challenge. I told our kids you don’t just throw your helmet out there and expect to win. Mason City is not going to fold over for anyone. Obviously, they’re well-coached, they have a lot of heart, and we’re expecting their best.”
The Lions will roll out a stable of offensive weapons against the Mohawks, led by senior quarterback Jaylen DeVries. DeVries has passed for 853 yards through three games, 10th best in the state. His top two receivers, Kody Kearns and Nick Danielson, are ranked 18th and 30th in the state in receiving yards, with 358, and 298 respectively.
But facing a highly ranked team like Clear Lake doesn’t seem to phase Krusey.
“It’s another week of game prep for us,” Krusey said. “Yes, they’re a great football team, and highly ranked in their class, but we play a lot of great football teams as well. As far as preparation, nothing changes. It’s another week.”
With the sheer amount of weapons that Clear Lake employs, it can be a challenge for even the most prepared club to try to stop. For Krusey, the focus will be on his own team, and trying to keep making progress in every game. The hope this week is that the Mohawk offense, led by sophomore quarterback James Jennings, can establish a consistent running game.
Through three games, the Mohawks have run for 197 total yards.
“Pretty much any school you go to wants to be able to run the football a little bit,” Krusey said. “We’re hoping to see some improvement there, both in our backfield and up front. We want to try to be a balanced football team, and hopefully get a little closer to that this week.”
Both coaches expect the atmosphere in the stands to be spirited and intense. It is homecoming week for the Lions, and coach DeVries expects the bleachers to be packed, and for the game to be competitive.
“It’ll be an electric atmosphere,” DeVries said. “Rivalry game, plus homecoming, a lot of our former students back, it’ll be electric. It’s kind of like the Iowa, Iowa State rivalry. You can almost expect anything. Teams elevate their play for some reason. It’s normally a very good ballgame.”
For Krusey, it will be his first experience of the Mason City vs. Clear Lake rivalry game, but he knows that both sides will go into the game with a lot on the line.
“I expect a large crowd there,” Krusey said.” With everybody knowing everybody from each side, emotions are always a little bit higher with this one. It should be a fun atmosphere, a large crowd, and a fun football game.”
