Mason City football earns 'memorable' homecoming win over Waterloo East

Sometimes in sports, there are nights where things just work out perfectly.

For the Mason City football team, Friday night’s homecoming game against Waterloo East was just one of those nights.

Carter Thomas had two interceptions, Kale Hobart had three quarterback sneak touchdowns and the Mohawks rolled to a 35-6 victory over the Trojans in Class 4A, District 2 play on Friday night at Mohawk Field.

“Memorable,” Mason City head coach John Lee said. “With Alvarez back, the 1978 championship here talking to the kids, having a big fundraiser last night and having these kids really play so well, it was great to see.”

Waterloo East (1-5) opened up with the ball and drove down the field behind the tough running of physical running back Kjuan Owens. The Trojans made it to the red zone, but threw a goal-line fade, which was intercepted by Mason City’s Will Fingalsen.

The Mohawks (2-4) went three-and-out on offense, and again, the Trojans drove down near the goal-line. Again, a Mason City interception saved the defense. This time, Thomas picked off Trojan quarterback Landon Sewell and went 94 yards the other way for a pick-six, which gave Mason City a 7-0 lead.

Mason City’s defense anchored down and forced a punt on the following possession. A fumbled snap and a tackle-for-loss by Branson Peters on the punt gave Mason City a short field. The Mohawks capitalized with a quarterback sneak from Hobart to make the score 14-0 late in the first quarter.

The second quarter was all Mason City.

The Mohawk defense forced two straight punts, which resulted in two touchdowns for the Mohawk offense. Hobart punched it in from one yard out, then connected on a 14-yard touchdown pass to Reid Johnson for second score. That made the score 28-0 midway through the second quarter.

Thomas again scored off an interception, but it was called back due to a penalty. Still, the interception counted and gave the ball back to the Mohawks. Hobart scored his third quarterback sneak of the night to make the score 35-0 and start the running clock before the half.

The Mohawks rolled through the majority of the second half with the clock running. Waterloo East’s Craig Willingham scored the lone touchdown of the night for the Trojans late in the game, but the extra point was missed, and the Mohawks ran out the clock following it.

Thomas says he was proud of his team’s effort, especially after the first defensive series when the Trojans drove down to the end zone and could have taken an early lead.

“This game, we went down and they were driving on us. Big momentum change, we get a touchdown and after that it was all us,” Thomas said. “Those are the kind of things we need. One play can spark that. That’s what we need to do from here on out.”

Mason City will play at Waverly-Shell Rock next Friday.

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

