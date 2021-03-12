Mason City football back in Class 4A, IHSAA announces new football districts

With the Iowa High School Athletic Association's announcement in January that there would indeed be an extra football classification for the upcoming fall, high school football fans have been waiting to see where their team would end up.

And after two months of waiting, we now know what classes and which districts North Iowa schools will be playing in this fall.

The IHSAA released the new districts and classifications on Friday morning. School enrollment size was the only factor for determining football classes.

After a brief stint in Class 3A, Mason City will once again play in Class 4A. Class A is stacked with North Iowa teams. District 2 in that class features five area schools all vouching for the same district championship.

Here are the football classifications and districts for the Globe's area schools. Area teams are in bold.

Class 4A

District 2

Decorah Epworth

Western Dubuque

Marion

Mason City

Waterloo

East Waverly-Shell Rock