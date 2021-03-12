 Skip to main content
Mason City football back in Class 4A, IHSAA announces new football districts
Mason City football back in Class 4A, IHSAA announces new football districts

With the Iowa High School Athletic Association's announcement in January that there would indeed be an extra football classification for the upcoming fall, high school football fans have been waiting to see where their team would end up.

MCHS vs Boone football 09/18/20 - 1

Mason City's Kale Hobart looks to pass the ball at the Homecoming game on Sept. 18 at Mohawk Stadium.

And after two months of waiting, we now know what classes and which districts North Iowa schools will be playing in this fall.

The IHSAA released the new districts and classifications on Friday morning. School enrollment size was the only factor for determining football classes.

After a brief stint in Class 3A, Mason City will once again play in Class 4A. Class A is stacked with North Iowa teams. District 2 in that class features five area schools all vouching for the same district championship.

Here are the football classifications and districts for the Globe's area schools. Area teams are in bold.

IHSAA logo

Class 4A

District 2

Decorah Epworth

Western Dubuque

Marion

Mason City

Waterloo

East Waverly-Shell Rock

Class 3A

District 3

Center Point-Urbana

Charles City

Hampton-Dumont/CAL

Independence

South Tama County, Tama

West Delaware, Manchester

Class 2A

District 3

Clear Lake

Crestwood, Cresco

Forest City

Garner-Hayfield/Ventura

New Hampton

Osage

Class 1A

District 3

Aplington-Parkersburg

Central Springs

Denver

Dike-New Hartford

East Marshall, LeGrand

South Hardin

Class A

District 2

Lake Mills

Newman Catholic, Mason City

North Butler, Greene

North Union

St. Ansgar

West Fork, Sheffield

West Hancock, Britt

8-player

District 2

Bishop Garrigan, Algona

Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire

Harris Lake-Park

North Iowa, Buffalo Center

Northwood-Kensett

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge

West Bend-Mallard

District 3

Clarksville

Janesville

Riceville

Rockford

Tripoli

Turkey Valley, Jackson

Junction West Central, Maynard

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

