Mason City football back in Class 4A, IHSAA announces new football districts

With the Iowa High School Athletic Association's announcement in January that there would indeed be an extra football classification for the upcoming fall, high school football fans have been waiting to see where their team would end up.
And after two months of waiting, we now know what classes and which districts North Iowa schools will be playing in this fall.
The IHSAA released the new districts and classifications on Friday morning. School enrollment size was the only factor for determining football classes.
After a brief stint in Class 3A, Mason City will once again play in Class 4A. Class A is stacked with North Iowa teams. District 2 in that class features five area schools all vouching for the same district championship.
Here are the football classifications and districts for the Globe's area schools. Area teams are in bold.
Class 4A
District 2
Decorah Epworth
Western Dubuque
Marion
Mason City
Waterloo
East Waverly-Shell Rock
Class 3A
District 3
Center Point-Urbana
Charles City
Hampton-Dumont/CAL
Independence
South Tama County, Tama
West Delaware, Manchester
Class 2A
District 3
Clear Lake
Crestwood, Cresco
Forest City
Garner-Hayfield/Ventura
New Hampton
Osage
Class 1A
District 3
Aplington-Parkersburg
Central Springs
Denver
Dike-New Hartford
East Marshall, LeGrand
South Hardin
Class A
District 2
Lake Mills
Newman Catholic, Mason City
North Butler, Greene
North Union
St. Ansgar
West Fork, Sheffield
West Hancock, Britt
8-player
District 2
Bishop Garrigan, Algona
Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire
Harris Lake-Park
North Iowa, Buffalo Center
Northwood-Kensett
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge
West Bend-Mallard
District 3
Clarksville
Janesville
Riceville
Rockford
Tripoli
Turkey Valley, Jackson
Junction West Central, Maynard
