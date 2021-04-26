Mason City, Charles City gridiron rivalry renewed

From the 1930s to the 90s, one of the all-time rivalries of Iowa high school football was Mason City versus Charles City.
That rivalry, at least for the next two seasons, is renewed.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) released the prep football schedules for the 2021 and 2022 seasons on Monday morning. With the addition of Class 5A, there are now seven classes for football.
It was 29 years ago the last time the two schools separated by 38 minutes down US Highway 18 clashed helmets. They played almost every year starting from 1928-1992.
Just three times – 1940, 1973 and 1974 – they did not meet on the field. Of 75 total meetings, Mason City leads the series 54-16-5.
The Comets' new head coach is Bryan Bjorklund, who was previously the defensive coordinator with the Mohawks.
He was glad to see the Week 3 matchup on the schedule that will take place in Mason City on Sept. 10.
"I knew it had been a while. Geographically speaking, you would think it would happen before that," Bjorklund said. "It's great for both communities right now. I think it's a good matchup."
The connection and relationship Bjorklund has with Mason City's head coach John Lee played a role in setting up the showdown.
In 2022, Charles City will host.
"It's a good rivalry for both teams," Lee said.
Mason City, back up to Class 4A this season, will have three games on the road that take up a trek longer than 60 minutes. The Mohawks will go to Spencer in Week 2, Decorah in Week 5 and Marion in Week 8.
Other storylines
• West Hancock will face rival Garner-Hayfield-Ventura to open the season on Aug. 27. The Eagles have won once in the last eight meetings.
"It'll be a fun year, I know our guys are excited," West Hancock head coach Mark Sanger said. "They've had the upper hand on us and it's a tough game for us. It'll be great measuring stick for where we're at."
The Eagles' second non-district game is against Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn, the team they beat 56-18 in last season's playoffs.
• Northwood-Kensett, Rockford and Riceville all were lumped into the same district for the last two years. Despite being separated, those three will still play each other.
The Vikings and Wildcats meet in the season opener; the Warriors will play those two on the road in Weeks 5 and 6.
• Osage, up from Class 1A to 2A, faces St. Ansgar and MFL MarMac in its non-district slate. The combined records for those two, who met in last year's Class A quarterfinal, was 19-3.
