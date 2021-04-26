Mason City, Charles City gridiron rivalry renewed

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In 2022, Charles City will host.

"It's a good rivalry for both teams," Lee said.

Mason City, back up to Class 4A this season, will have three games on the road that take up a trek longer than 60 minutes. The Mohawks will go to Spencer in Week 2, Decorah in Week 5 and Marion in Week 8.

Other storylines

• West Hancock will face rival Garner-Hayfield-Ventura to open the season on Aug. 27. The Eagles have won once in the last eight meetings.

"It'll be a fun year, I know our guys are excited," West Hancock head coach Mark Sanger said. "They've had the upper hand on us and it's a tough game for us. It'll be great measuring stick for where we're at."

The Eagles' second non-district game is against Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn, the team they beat 56-18 in last season's playoffs.

• Northwood-Kensett, Rockford and Riceville all were lumped into the same district for the last two years. Despite being separated, those three will still play each other.

The Vikings and Wildcats meet in the season opener; the Warriors will play those two on the road in Weeks 5 and 6.

• Osage, up from Class 1A to 2A, faces St. Ansgar and MFL MarMac in its non-district slate. The combined records for those two, who met in last year's Class A quarterfinal, was 19-3.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Follow him on Twitter at @Zach_Martin95.

