Martin's AP prep football ballot for Monday, Sept. 5

The Iowa High School Associated Press prep football ballot is scheduled to be released on Monday afternoon. Here is the ballot submitted by Mason City Globe Gazette sports writer Zach Martin:
Class 5A
1. Southeast Polk (2-0, def. West Des Moines Valley 24-7)
2. Pleasant Valley (2-0, def. Dubuque Hempstead 42-0)
3. Ankeny (2-0, def. Ankeny Centennial 17-10)
4. Dowling Catholic (1-1, def. Waukee Northwest 45-19)
5. Cedar Falls (2-0, def. Waterloo West 57-0)
6. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (2-0, def. Bettendorf 34-0)
7. Johnston (1-1, def. Urbandale 24-7)
8. West Des Moines Valley (1-1, lost to Southeast Polk 24-7)
9. Ames (2-0, def. Fort Dodge 36-32)
10. Urbandale (1-1, lost to Johnston 24-7)
Class 4A
1. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (2-0, def. Carlisle 28-21)
2. Waverly-Shell Rock (2-0, def. Crestwood 35-0)
3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (2-0, def. West Delaware 44-7)
4. Indianola (2-0, def. Glenwood 31-17)
5. North Scott (2-0, def. Western Dubuque 45-7)
6. Iowa City Liberty (2-0, def. Linn-Mar 25-14)
7. Cedar Rapids Washington (2-0, def. Marion 41-13)
8. Bondurant-Farrar (2-0, def. Dallas-Center Grimes 21-14)
9. Norwalk (2-0, def. Des Moines Lincoln 45-0)
10. Fort Madison (2-0, def. West Burlington 17-6)
Class 3A
1. Harlan (1-1, def. Grinnell 63-6)
2. Humboldt (2-0, def. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 37-0)
3. ADM, Adel (2-0, def. Ballard 59-20)
4. Benton (2-0, def. Center Point-Urbana 37-7)
5. North Polk (2-0, def. Pella 24-7)
6. Mount Vernon (2-0, def. Solon 17-14)
7. Solon (1-1, lost to Mount Vernon 17-14)
8. Creston (2-0, def. Winterset 31-14)
9. Central DeWitt (2-0, def. Camanche 42-24)
10. Washington (2-0, def. Mount Pleasant 54-20)
Class 2A
1. Williamsburg (2-0, def. Van Meter 18-13)
2. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (2-0, def. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42-0)
3. OABCIG (2-0, def. Storm Lake 42-0)
4. West Marshall (2-0, def. Nevada 35-31)
5. Dubuque Wahlert (2-0, def. Davenport Assumption 34-21)
6. Spirit Lake (2-0, def. Forest City 47-0)
7. Southeast Valley (2-0, def. Emmetsburg 28-14)
8. New Hampton (2-0, def. Charles City 36-7)
9. North Fayette Valley (2-0, def. Sumner-Fredericksburg 13-0)
10. Greene County (2-0, def. Perry 61-0)
Class 1A
1. West Sioux (2-0, def. Sioux Center 58-14)
2. Pella Christian (2-0, def. Panorama 61-3)
3. Dyersville Beckman (2-0, def. Anamosa 20-12)
4. Van Meter (1-1, lost to Williamsburg 18-13)
5. West Branch (2-0, def. Waterloo Columbus Catholic 34-13)
6. Western Christian (2-0, def. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 27-20)
7. Dike-New Hartford (1-1, lost to Grundy Center 17-14)
8. Denver (2-0, def. Union 42-7)
9. Durant (2-0, def. Cascade 26-13)
10. Underwood (2-0, def. Clarinda 59-22)
Class A
1. West Hancock (2-0, def. Newman Catholic 42-7)
2. Grundy Center (2-0, def. Dike-New Hartford 17-14)
3. Woodbury Central (2-0, def. Logan-Magnolia 41-6)
4. Lynnville-Sully (2-0, def. North Mahaska 50-6)
5. Alburnett (2-0, def. Pekin 42-0)
6. North Linn (1-1, def. East Buchanan 14-8)
7. Mount Ayr (2-0, def. Central Decatur 33-13)
8. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (1-1, def. Gehlen Catholic 50-35)
9. East Buchanan (1-1, lost to North Linn 14-8)
10. North Union (2-0, def. North Butler 35-6)
Eight-Player
1. Remsen St. Mary's (2-0, def. River Valley 60-6)
2. Don Bosco (2-0, def. Turkey Valley 48-8)
3. WACO (3-0, def. HLV 60-14)
4. Newell-Fonda (2-0, def. Siouxland Christian 72-0)
5. Lenox (2-0, def. East Mills 50-32)
6. Easton Valley (1-1, def. South Beloit, Ill. 69-22)
7. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (2-0, def. Colo-Nesco 54-14)
8. Anita, CAM (2-0, def. Woodbine 56-16)
9. Bishop Garrigan (2-0, def. North Iowa 32-14)
10. Brooklyn, BGM (2-0, def. Twin Cedars 74-6)
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.