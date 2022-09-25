Martin's AP prep football ballot for Monday, Sept. 26

The Iowa High School Associated Press prep football ballot is scheduled to be released on Monday afternoon. Here is the ballot submitted by Mason City Globe Gazette sports writer Zach Martin:
Class 5A
1. Pleasant Valley (5-0, def. Davenport North 49-12; LW: 2)
2. Dowling Catholic (4-1, def. Council Bluffs Lincoln 52-0; LW: 1)
3. Ankeny (4-1, def. Des Moines Roosevelt 35-18; LW: 3)
4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (5-0, def. Dubuque Senior 38-0; LW: 4)
5. Southeast Polk (4-1, def. Waterloo West 56-0; LW: 5)
6. Cedar Rapids Prairie (4-1, def. Ottumwa 49-14; LW: 6)
7. Urbandale (4-1, def. Des Moines East 48-0; LW: 7)
8. Davenport West (5-0, def. Dubuque Hempstead 14-7; LW: 8)
9. Ankeny Centennial (3-2, def. Sioux City East 31-28; LW: NR)
10. Cedar Falls (3-2, def. Muscatine 35-0; LW: NR)
Class 4A
1. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (5-0, def. Council Bluffs Jefferson 63-0; LW: 1)
2. Waverly-Shell Rock (5-0, def. Waterloo East 56-0; LW: 2)
3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (5-0, def. Cedar Rapids Washington 38-0; LW: 3)
4. Indianola (4-1, def. Perry 49-0; LW: 5)
5. Iowa City Liberty (4-1, def. North Scott 20-16; LW: 7)
6. Carlisle (4-1, def. Bondurant-Farrar 36-20; LW: 10)
7. Fort Madison (5-0, def. Mount Pleasant 46-0; LW: 8)
8. Newton (5-0, def. Perry 21-14; LW: 9)
9. Bondurant-Farrar (4-1, lost to Carlisle 36-20; LW: 4)
10. LeMars (4-1, def. Storm Lake 49-10; LW: NR)
Class 3A
1. Harlan (4-1, def. Saydel 62-6; LW: 1)
2. Humboldt (5-0, def. Ballard 26-14; LW: 2)
3. ADM, Adel (5-0, def. Atlantic 56-27; LW: 3)
4. Mount Vernon (5-0, def. Benton 47-0; LW: 4)
5. North Polk (4-1, def. Algona 55-28; LW: 5)
6. Creston (5-0, def. Knoxville 39-0; LW: 6)
7. Independence (4-1, idle; LW: 7)
8. Nevada (4-1, def. Gilbert 25-22; LW: 8)
9. Solon (3-2, def. West Burlington 36-0; LW: NR)
10. Hampton-Dumont-CAL (4-1, def. Charles City 33-0; LW: NR)
Class 2A
1. Williamsburg (5-0, def. Centerville 55-7; LW: 1)
2. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (5-0, def. Cherokee Washington 43-8; LW: 2)
3. Spirit Lake (5-0, def. OABCIG 28-13; LW: 5)
4. West Marshall (5-0, def. Iowa Falls-Alden 42-14; LW: 4)
5. OABCIG (4-1, lost to Spirit Lake 28-13; LW: 3)
6. New Hampton (5-0, def. Crestwood 24-14; LW: 6)
7. Dubuque Wahlert (4-1, def. North Fayette Valley 48-14; LW: 9)
8. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (4-1, def. Pocahontas Area 17-8; LW: NR)
9. Mid-Prairie (4-1, def. Central Lee 51-0; LW: NR)
10. Greene County (4-1, def. Clarinda 43-12; LW: NR)
Class 1A
1. Van Meter (4-1, def. West Central Valley 48-0; LW: 2)
2. West Branch (5-0, def. Mediapolis 35-13; LW: 3)
3. West Sioux (4-1, def. Western Christian 49-22; LW: 4)
4. Underwood (5-0, def. MVAOCOU 68-12; LW: 5)
5. Pella Christian (4-1, lost to Sigourney Keota 15-13; LW: 1)
6. Dyersville Beckman (4-1, def. Postville 89-0; LW: 6)
7. Dike-New Hartford (4-1, def. East Marshall 62-0; LW: 7)
8. Durant (5-0, def. Louisa-Muscatine 56-0; LW: 8)
9. Aplington-Parkersburg (5-0, def. South Hardin 28-12; LW: 9)
10. Carroll Kuemper Catholic (5-0, def. West Monona 57-6; LW: NR)
Class A
1. West Hancock (5-0, def. North Union 60-27; LW: 1)
2. Grundy Center (5-0, def. AGWSR 35-0; LW: 2)
3. Woodbury Central (5-0, def. Lawton-Bronson 42-0; LW: 3)
4. Lynnville-Sully (5-0, def. Madrid 36-14; LW: 4)
5. North Linn (4-1, def. South Winneshiek 42-7; LW: 5)
6. East Buchanan (4-1, def. Maquoketa Valley 48-12; LW: 6)
7. AHSTW (5-0, def. Riverside 39-19; LW: 7)
8. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (4-1, def. Alta-Aurelia 51-16; LW: 8)
9. Columbus (5-0, def. Pekin 53-28; LW: 9)
10. LeMars Gehlen Catholic (4-1, def. Akron-Westfield 48-26; LW: 10)
Eight-Player
1. Remsen St. Mary's (5-0, def. St. Edmond 63-0; LW: 1)
2. Don Bosco (5-0, def. Dunkerton 57-12; LW: 2)
3. WACO (5-0, def. New London 43-14; LW: 3)
4. Newell-Fonda (5-0, def. Kingsley-Pierson 48-28; LW: 4)
5. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (5-0, def. GMG 76-8; LW: 5)
6. Easton Valley (4-1, def. Central City 49-6; LW: 6)
7. Lenox (5-0, def. Stanton 70-20; LW: 7)
8. Baxter (5-0, def. Brooklyn BGM 46-44; LW: 9)
9. GTRA (5-0, def. West Bend-Mallard 38-24; LW: 10)
10. West Harrison (5-0, def. Coon Rapids-Bayard 35-18; LW: NR)
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.