Martin's AP prep football ballot for Monday, Sept. 19

The Iowa High School Associated Press prep football ballot is scheduled to be released on Monday afternoon. Here is the ballot submitted by Mason City Globe Gazette sports writer Zach Martin:
Class 5A
1. Dowling Catholic (3-1, def. Iowa City High 34-0; LW: 3)
2. Pleasant Valley (4-0, def. Muscatine 49-9; LW: 2)
3. Ankeny (3-1, def. Southeast Polk 31-14; LW: 5)
4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (4-0, def. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 55-6; LW: 4)
5. Southeast Polk (3-1, lost to Ankeny 31-14; LW: 1)
6. Cedar Rapids Prairie (3-1, def. Bettendorf 18-17; LW: 7)
7. Urbandale (3-1, def. Des Moines Roosevelt 37-13; LW: 8)
8. Davenport West (4-0, def. Davenport Central 42-0; LW: NR)
9. Sioux City East (4-0, def. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42-14; LW: NR)
10. Iowa City West (3-1, def. Davenport North 42-7; LW: NR)
Class 4A
1. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (4-0, def. Indianola 34-16; LW: 1)
2. Waverly-Shell Rock (4-0, def. West Delaware 42-7; LW: 2)
3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4-0, def. North Scott 17-0; LW: 3)
4. Bondurant-Farrar (4-0, def. Pella 35-14; LW: 6)
5. Indianola (3-1, lost to Council Bluffs Lewis Central 35-14; LW: 4)
6. North Scott (3-1, lost to Cedar Rapids Xavier 17-0; LW: 5)
7. Iowa City Liberty (3-1, def. Clear Creek Amana 55-7; LW: 10)
8. Fort Madison (4-0, def. Washington 37-7; LW: 7)
9. Newton (4-0, def. Saydel 44-0; LW: 9)
10. Carlisle (3-1, def. Des Moines Lincoln 53-14; LW: NR)
Class 3A
1. Harlan (3-1, def. Glenwood 49-14; LW: 1)
2. Humboldt (4-0, def. Boone 37-0; LW: 2)
3. ADM, Adel (4-0, def. Winterset 42-14; LW: 3)
4. Mount Vernon (4-0, def. Center Point-Urbana 42-6; LW: 4)
5. North Polk (3-1, def. Grinnell 42-7; LW: 7)
6. Creston (4-0, def. Gilbert 40-36; LW: 8)
7. Independence (4-1, def. Vinton-Shellsburg 14-7; LW: 10)
8. Nevada (3-1, def. Hampton-Dumont-CAL 24-23; LW: NR)
9. MOC-Floyd Valley (3-1, lost to LeMars 24-22; LW: 5)
10. Benton (3-1, def. South Tama 48-0; LW: NR)
Class 2A
1. Williamsburg (4-0, def. Central Lee 65-7; LW: 1)
2. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (4-0, def. West Lyon 38-17; LW: 2)
3. OABCIG (4-0, def. Southeast Valley 28-8; LW: 3)
4. West Marshall (4-0, def. Chariton 28-7; LW: 4)
5. Spirit Lake (4-0, def. Pocahontas Area 47-6; LW: 5)
6. New Hampton (4-0, def. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 35-0; LW: 7)
7. Red Oak (4-0, def. Shenandoah 47-0; LW: 8)
8. Crestwood (3-1, def. Forest City 36-21; LW: 9)
9. Dubuque Wahlert (3-1, def. Union 42-7; LW: 10)
10. North Fayette Valley (3-1, lost to Waukon 45-23; LW: 6)
Class 1A
1. Pella Christian (4-0, def. Van Buren County 45-0; LW: 1)
2. Van Meter (3-1, def. Panorama 69-3; LW: 2)
3. West Branch (4-0, def. Louisa-Muscatine 86-0; LW: 5)
4. West Sioux (3-1, def. Emmetsburg 52-28; LW: 4)
5. Underwood (4-0, def. East Sac County 55-0; LW: 6)
6. Dyersville Beckman (3-1, lost to Cascade 14-13; LW: 3)
7. Dike-New Hartford (3-1, def. South Hardin 33-8; LW: 7)
8. Durant (4-0, def. Wilton 28-8; LW: 8)
9. Mediapolis (4-0, def. Iowa City Regina 17-7; LW: 9)
10. Aplington-Parkersburg (4-0, def. Denver 21-0; LW: NR)
Class A
1. West Hancock (4-0, def. West Fork 59-0; LW: 1)
2. Grundy Center (4-0, def. Hudson 47-0; LW: 2)
3. Woodbury Central (4-0, def. Akron-Westfield 41-7; LW: 3)
4. Lynnville-Sully (4-0, def. Wayne 51-0; LW: 4)
5. North Linn (3-1, def. Clayton Ridge 63-0; LW: 6)
6. East Buchanan (3-1, def. Alburnett 34-27; LW: 9)
7. AHSTW (4-0, def. Mount Ayr 41-13; LW: NR)
8. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (3-1, def. MMCRU 66-34; LW: 8)
9. Columbus (4-0, def. Lisbon 49-20; LW: NR)
10. LeMars Gehlen Catholic (3-1, def. Hinton 28-26; LW: NR)
Eight-Player
1. Remsen St. Mary's (4-0, def. Kingsley-Pierson 49-0; LW: 1)
2. Don Bosco (4-0, def. Colo-Nesco 63-16; LW: 2)
3. WACO (4-0, def. Iowa Valley 54-26; LW: 3)
4. Newell-Fonda (4-0, def. Bishop Garrigan 19-0; LW: 4)
5. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (4-0, def. Tripoli 54-48; LW: 5)
6. Easton Valley (3-1, def. Springville 66-0; LW: 6)
7. Lenox (4-0, def. East Union 70-36; LW: 7)
8. Central City (4-0, def. Midland 44-20; LW: 9)
9. Baxter (4-0, def. Grand View Christian 84-40; LW: 10)
10. GTRA (4-0, def. North Iowa 62-15; LW: NR)
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.