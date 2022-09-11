Martin's AP prep football ballot for Monday, Sept. 12

The Iowa High School Associated Press prep football ballot is scheduled to be released on Monday afternoon. Here is the ballot submitted by Mason City Globe Gazette sports writer Zach Martin:
Class 5A
1. Southeast Polk (3-0, def. Waukee Northwest 42-21; LW: 1)
2. Pleasant Valley (3-0, def. Linn-Mar 14-7; LW: 2)
3. Dowling Catholic (2-1, def. Ankeny 17-10; LW: 4)
4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (3-0, def. Cedar Rapids Washington 27-6; LW: 6)
5. Ankeny (2-1, lost to Dowling Catholic 17-0; LW: 3)
6. Johnston (2-1, def. Dallas-Center Grimes 44-21; LW: 7)
7. Cedar Rapids Prairie (2-1, def. Cedar Falls 24-7; LW: NR)
8. Urbandale (2-1, def. West Des Moines Valley 10-7; LW: 10)
9. Cedar Falls (2-1, lost to Cedar Rapids Prairie 24-7; LW: 5)
10. Iowa City High (2-1, def. Ames 55-19; LW: NR)
Class 4A
1. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (3-0, def. Norwalk 49-27; LW: 1)
2. Waverly-Shell Rock (3-0, def. Webster City 28-0; LW: 2)
3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3-0, def. Dubuque Wahlert 40-7; LW: 3)
4. Indianola (3-0, def. Pella 33-19; LW: 4)
5. North Scott (3-0, def. Davenport Assumption 31-14; LW: 5)
6. Bondurant-Farrar (3-0, def. Gilbert 48-7; LW: 8)
7. Fort Madison (3-0, def. Fairfield 16-13; LW: 10)
8. Clear Creek Amana (2-1, def. Washington 31-6; LW: NR)
9. Newton (3-0, def. Marshalltown 28-21; LW: NR)
10. Iowa City Liberty (2-1, lost to Western Dubuque 36-30; LW: 6)
Class 3A
1. Harlan (2-1, def. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42-14; LW: 1)
2. Humboldt (3-0, def. Estherville Lincoln Central 17-10; LW: 2)
3. ADM, Adel (3-0, def. North Polk 29-20; LW: 3)
4. Mount Vernon (3-0, def. Tipton 42-0; LW: 6)
5. MOC-Floyd Valley (3-0, def. Storm Lake 41-0; LW: NR)
6. Central DeWitt (3-0, def. Clinton 37-14; LW: 9)
7. North Polk (2-1, lost to ADM, Adel 29-20; LW: 5)
8. Creston (3-0, def. Denison-Schleswig 35-9; LW: 8)
9. Hampton-Dumont-CAL (3-0, def. Southeast Valley 13-6; LW: NR)
10. Independence (3-1, def. West Liberty 50-8; LW: NR)
Class 2A
1. Williamsburg (3-0, def. Solon 38-25; LW: 1)
2. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (3-0, def. West Sioux 44-6; LW: 2)
3. OABCIG (3-0, def. East Sac County 54-7; LW: 3)
4. West Marshall (3-0, def. South Hamilton 41-6; LW: 4)
5. Spirit Lake (3-0, def. Western Christian 35-20; LW: 6)
6. North Fayette Valley (3-0, def. Postville 78-0; LW: 9)
7. New Hampton (3-0, def. Oelwein 47-0; LW: 8)
8. Red Oak (3-0, def. Nodaway Valley 36-0; LR: NR)
9. Crestwood (2-1, def. Waukon 44-20; LR: NR)
10. Dubuque Wahlert (2-1, lost to Cedar Rapids Xavier 40-7; LW: 5)
Class 1A
1. Pella Christian (3-0, def. PCM Monroe 28-7; LW: 2)
2. Van Meter (2-1, def. Winterset 42-17; LW: 4)
3. Dyersville Beckman (3-0, def. Monticello 28-14; LW: 3)
4. West Sioux (2-1, lost to Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 44-6; LW: 1)
5. West Branch (3-0, def. Maquoketa Valley 59-0; LW: 5)
6. Underwood (3-0, def. St. Albert 57-7; LW: 10)
7. Dike-New Hartford (2-1, def. Clear Lake 28-20; LW: 7)
8. Durant (3-0, def. Northeast 23-22; LW: 9)
9. Mediapolis (3-0, def. West Burlington 40-12; LW: NR)
10. Wilton (3-0, def. Highland 55-9; LW: NR)
Class A
1. West Hancock (3-0, def. Lake Mills 60-6; LW: 1)
2. Grundy Center (3-0, def. Wapsie Valley 20-7; LW: 2)
3. Woodbury Central (3-0, def. IKM-Manning 40-0; LW: 3)
4. Lynnville-Sully (3-0, def. East Marshall 49-7; LW: 4)
5. Alburnett (3-0, def. Lisbon 14-0; LW: 5)
6. North Linn (2-1, def. Bellevue 48-13; LW: 6)
7. Mount Ayr (3-0, def. Riverside 41-15; LW: 7)
8. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (2-1, def. South O'Brien 22-6; LW: 8)
9. East Buchanan (2-1, def. Starmont 38-0; LW: 9)
10. St. Ansgar (2-1, def. North Union 48-0; LW: NR)
Eight-Player
1. Remsen St. Mary's (3-0, def. Siouxland Christian 73-0; LW: 1)
2. Don Bosco (3-0, def. Collins-Maxwell 86-12; LW: 2)
3. WACO (3-0, def. English Valleys 49-0; LW: 3)
4. Newell-Fonda (3-0, def. River Valley 48-6; LW: 4)
5. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (3-0, def. Dunkerton 60-6; LW: 7)
6. Easton Valley (2-1, def. Midland 50-6; LW: 6)
7. Lenox (3-0, def. Bedford 38-27; LW: 5)
8. West Central (4-0, def. Riceville 58-34; LW: NR)
9. Central City (3-0, def. Edgewood-Colesburg 38-12; LW: NR)
10. Baxter (3-0, def. Woodward Academy 72-8; LW: NR)
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.