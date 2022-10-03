Martin's AP prep football ballot for Monday, Oct. 3

The Iowa High School Associated Press prep football ballot is scheduled to be released on Monday afternoon. Here is the ballot submitted by Mason City Globe Gazette sports writer Zach Martin:
Class 5A
1. Pleasant Valley (6-0, def. Bettendorf 44-14; LW: 1)
2. Dowling Catholic (5-1, def. Johnston 42-19; LW: 2)
3. Ankeny (5-1, def. West Des Moines Valley 34-24; LW: 3)
4. Southeast Polk (5-1, def. Linn-Mar 49-27; LW: 5)
5. Cedar Rapids Prairie (5-1, def. Waterloo West 45-14; LW: 6)
6. Cedar Falls (4-2, def. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 23-16; LW: 10)
7. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (5-1, lost to Cedar Falls 23-16; LW: 4)
8. Davenport West (6-0, def. Dubuque Senior 28-10; LW: 8)
9. Ankeny Centennial (4-2, def. Urbandale 28-23; LW: 9)
10. Waukee Northwest (3-3, def. Sioux City East 17-7; LW: NR)
Class 4A
1. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (6-0, def. Des Moines Hoover 63-14; LW: 1)
2. Waverly-Shell Rock (6-0, def. Marion 42-7; LW: 2)
3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (6-0, def. Pella 47-0; LW: 3)
4. Indianola (5-1, def. Norwalk 45-33; LW: 4)
5. Iowa City Liberty (5-1, def. Mount Pleasant 68-6; LW: 5)
6. Carlisle (5-1, def. Boone 42-0; LW: 6)
7. Fort Madison (6-0, def. Clinton 14-13; LW: 7)
8. Newton (6-0, def. Oskaloosa 56-10; LW: 8)
9. Bondurant-Farrar (5-1, def. Perry 70-0; LW: 9)
10. Webster City (4-2, def. LeMars 28-7; LW: NR)
Class 3A
1. Harlan (5-1, def. Atlantic 54-7; LW: 1)
2. Humboldt (6-0, def. North Polk 24-14; LW: 2)
3. ADM, Adel (6-0, def. Creston 38-7; LW: 3)
4. Mount Vernon (6-0, def. Assumption 42-17; LW: 4)
5. Independence (6-1, def. Hampton-Dumont-CAL 21-7; LW: 7)
6. Nevada (5-1, def. Ballard 17-12; LW: 8)
7. Solon (4-2, def. Washington 44-0; LW: 9)
8. North Polk (4-2, lost to Humboldt 24-14; LW: 5)
9. Central DeWitt (4-2, def. Maquoketa 42-21; LW: NR)
10. West Delaware (3-3, def. South Tama 53-9; LR: NR)
Class 2A
1. Williamsburg (6-0, def. Mid-Prairie 56-7; LW: 1)
2. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (6-0, def. Unity Christian 39-7; LW: 2)
3. Spirit Lake (6-0, def. Estherville Lincoln Central 45-0; LW: 3)
4. West Marshall (6-0, def. PCM Monroe 13-12; LW: 4)
5. OABCIG (5-1, def. Pocahontas Area 62-0; LW: 5)
6. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (5-1, def. Southeast Valley 24-8; LW: 8)
7. Greene County (5-1, def. Red Oak 34-23; LW: 10)
8. Osage (4-2, def. New Hampton 21-8; LW: NR)
9. West Lyon (4-2, def. Okoboji 49-7; LW: NR)
10. Waukon (3-3, def. Dubuque Wahlert 28-6; LW: NR)
Class 1A
1. Van Meter (5-1, def. Nodaway Valley 42-0; LW: 1)
2. West Branch (6-0, def. Durant 49-13; LW: 2)
3. West Sioux (5-1, def. Ridge View 35-0; LW: 3)
4. Underwood (6-0, def. Treynor 54-0; LW: 4)
5. Dike-New Hartford (5-1, def. Aplington-Parkersburg 27-20; LW: 7)
6. Pella Christian (5-1, def. Pleasantville 54-7; LW: 5)
7. Carroll Kuemper Catholic (6-0, def. East Sac County 63-0; LW: 10)
8. MFL MarMac (5-1, def. Postville 84-16; LW: NR)
9. Sigourney Keota (4-2, def. Cardinal 56-3; LW: NR)
10. ACGC (5-1, def. Interstate 35 23-20; LW: NR)
Class A
1. West Hancock (6-0, def. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 31-18; LW: 1)
2. Grundy Center (6-0, def. Nashua-Plainfield 35-8; LW: 2)
3. Woodbury Central (6-0, def. Westwood 40-14; LW: 3)
4. Lynnville-Sully (6-0, def. Colfax-Mingo 58-0; LW: 4)
5. North Linn (5-1, def. Starmont 59-0; LW: 5)
6. East Buchanan (5-1, def. Bellevue 44-13; LW: 6)
7. AHSTW (6-0, def. Sidney 69-8; LW: 7)
8. Columbus (6-0, def. North Mahaska 71-14; LW: 9)
9. LeMars Gehlen Catholic (5-1, def. South O'Brien 28-20; LW: 10)
10. Alburnett (5-1, def. North Cedar 44-0; LW: NR)
Eight-Player
1. Remsen St. Mary's (6-0, def. Newell-Fonda 61-13; LW: 1)
2. Don Bosco (6-0, def. GMG 86-8; LW: 2)
3. WACO (6-0, def. Lone Tree 42-17; LW: 3)
4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (6-0, def. Northwood-Kensett 78-0; LW: 5)
5. Easton Valley (5-1, idle; LW: 6)
6. Newell-Fonda (5-1, lost to Remsen St. Mary's 61-13; LW: 4)
7. Lenox (6-0, def. Griswold 81-14; LW: 7)
8. Baxter (6-0, def. Collins-Maxwell 63-16; LW: 8)
9. West Harrison (6-0, def. Woodbine 49-0; LW: 10)
10. Tripoli (5-1, def. West Central 62-24; LW: NR)
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.