Martin's AP prep football ballot for Monday, Oct. 17

The Iowa High School Associated Press prep football ballot is scheduled to be released on Monday afternoon. Here is the ballot submitted by Mason City Globe Gazette sports writer Zach Martin.
This is the final poll for classes 2A, 1A, A and 8-Player.
Class 5A
1. Pleasant Valley (8-0, def. Dubuque Senior 49-7; LW: 1)
2. Dowling Catholic (7-1, def. West Des Moines Valley 35-3; LW: 2)
3. Ankeny (7-1, def. Waukee Northwest 31-7; LW: 3)
4. Southeast Polk (7-1, def. Ankeny Centennial 42-16; LW: 4)
5. Cedar Falls (6-2, def. Bettendorf 10-7; LW: 5)
6. Johnston (5-3, def. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 28-7; LW: 9)
7. Cedar Rapids Prairie (6-2, def. Iowa City West 49-28; LW: 7)
8. Iowa City High (5-3, def. Davenport West 55-6; LW: NR)
9. Ames (6-2, def. Des Moines Lincoln 60-13; LW: NR)
10. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (6-2, lost to Johnston 28-7; LW: 6)
Class 4A
1. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (8-0, def. Dallas-Center Grimes 41-0; LW: 1)
2. Waverly-Shell Rock (8-0, def. Western Dubuque 35-14; LW: 2)
3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (8-0, def. Newton 42-3; LW: 3)
4. Iowa City Liberty (7-1, def. Burlington 29-28; LW: 4)
5. Carlisle (7-1, def. Norwalk 49-28; LW: 5)
6. Bondurant-Farrar (7-1, def. Indianola 28-14; LW: 7)
7. North Scott (6-2, def. Fort Madison 49-14; LW: 8)
8. LeMars (5-3, def. Spencer 38-28; LW: NR)
9. Cedar Rapids Washington (5-3, def. Oskaloosa 21-6; LW: NR)
10. Indianola (5-3, lost to Bondurant-Farrar 28-14; LW: 6)
Class 3A
1. Harlan (7-1, def. Creston 56-12; LW: 1)
2. Mount Vernon (8-0, def. Central DeWitt 47-0; LW: 3)
3. Independence (8-1, def. West Delaware 21-20; LW: 4)
4. Nevada (7-1, def. Humboldt 16-8; LW: 5)
5. Humboldt (7-1, lost to Nevada 16-8; LW: 2)
6. ADM, Adel (7-1, def. Knoxville 56-3; LW: 6)
7. Solon (6-2, def. Grinnell 51-7; LW: 7)
8. North Polk (6-2, def. Gilbert 28-0; LW: 8)
9. Benton (6-2, def. Maquoketa 49-7; LW: NR)
10. MOC-Floyd Valley (6-2, def. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 28-0; LW: NR)
Class 2A
1. Williamsburg (8-0, def. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 76-21; LW: 1)
2. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (8-0, def. Okoboji 62-6; LW: 2)
3. Spirit Lake (8-0, def. Southeast Valley 24-6; LW: 3)
4. West Marshall (8-0, def. Albia 47-0; LW: 4)
5. OABCIG (7-1, def. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 30-14; LW: 5)
6. Greene County (7-1, def. Clarke 54-8; LW: 6)
7. Osage (6-2, def. Crestwood 28-12; LW: 7)
8. West Lyon (6-2, def. Cherokee Washington 42-12; LW: 8)
9. Waukon (5-3, def. Union 42-0; LW: 9)
10. Dubuque Wahlert (6-2, def. Jesup 71-6; LW: NR)
Class 1A
1. Van Meter (7-1, def. ACGC 54-0; LW: 1)
2. West Branch (8-0, def. Wilton 54-7; LW: 2)
3. West Sioux (7-1, def. Sioux Central 68-0; LW: 3)
4. Underwood (8-0, def. Carroll Kuemper Catholic 28-20; LW: 4)
5. Pella Christian (7-1, def. Central Decatur 48-14; LW: 5)
6. MFL MarMac (7-1, def. Dyersville Beckman 61-0; LW: 7)
7. Denver (6-2, def. South Hardin 43-26; LW: 8)
8. Sigourney Keota (6-2, def. Van Buren 69-20; LW: 9)
9. Aplington-Parkersburg (7-1, def. East Marshall 50-0; LW: NR)
10. Carroll Kuemper Catholic (7-1, lost to Underwood 28-20; LW: 6)
Class A
1. West Hancock (8-0, def. North Butler 52-0; LW: 1)
2. Grundy Center (8-0, def. North Tama 42-0; LW: 2)
3. Woodbury Central (8-0, def. Missouri Valley 56-14; LW: 3)
4. Lynnville-Sully (8-0, def. Belle Plaine 55-14; LW: 4)
5. North Linn (7-1, def. Maquoketa Valley 48-6; LW: 5)
6. East Buchanan (7-1, def. South Winneshiek 69-13; LW: 6)
7. AHSTW (8-0, def. St. Albert 52-10; LW: 7)
8. LeMars Gehlen Catholic (7-1, def. Alta-Aurelia 44-14; LW: 9)
9. Alburnett (7-1, def. Columbus 32-31; LW: 10)
10. Newman Catholic (7-1, def. North Union 49-27; LW: NR)
Eight-Player
1. Remsen St. Mary's (8-0, def. Glidden-Ralston 61-6; LW: 1)
2. Don Bosco (7-0, idle; LW: 2)
3. WACO (8-0, def. Tri-County 42-10; LW: 3)
4. Easton Valley (6-1, def. Kee Hight 62-12; LW: 4)
5. Newell-Fonda (7-1, def. Ar-We-Va via forfeit; LW: 5)
6. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (7-1, def. Collins-Maxwell 68-14; LW: 6)
7. Lenox (8-0, def. Fremont-Mills 28-2; LW: 7)
8. West Harrison (8-0, def. Griswold 52-16; LW: 8)
9. Southeast Warren (8-1, def. Lamoni 67-24; LW: 10)
10. Central City (7-1, def. Hiawatha 44-26; LW: NR)
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.