Martin's AP prep football ballot for Monday, Oct. 10

The Iowa High School Associated Press prep football ballot is scheduled to be released on Monday afternoon. Here is the ballot submitted by Mason City Globe Gazette sports writer Zach Martin:
Class 5A
1. Pleasant Valley (7-0, def. Iowa City High 51-21; LW: 1)
2. Dowling Catholic (6-1, def. Ames 51-7; LW: 2)
3. Ankeny (6-1, def. Des Moines North 72-0; LW: 3)
4. Southeast Polk (6-1, def. Southeast Polk 41-0; LW: 4)
5. Cedar Falls (5-2, def. Dubuque Hempstead 34-7; LW: 6)
6. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (6-1, def. Davenport West 44-0; LW: 7)
7. Cedar Rapids Prairie (5-2, lost to Southeast Polk 41-0; LW: 5)
8. Waukee Northwest (4-3, def. Ankeny Centennial 20-14; LW: 10)
People are also reading…
9. Johnston (4-3, def. Sioux City North 27-6; LW: NR)
10. West Des Moines Valley (4-3, def. Des Moines Lincoln 54-0; LW: NR)
Class 4A
1. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (7-0, def. Glenwood 58-22; LW: 1)
2. Waverly-Shell Rock (7-0, def. Waverly-Shell Rock 52-10; LW: 2)
3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (7-0, def. Clear Creek Amana 49-0; LW: 3)
4. Iowa City Liberty (6-1, def. Fort Madison 49-0; LW: 5)
5. Carlisle (6-1, def. Indianola 42-21; LW: 6)
6. Indianola (5-2, lost to Carlisle 42-21; LW: 4)
7. Bondurant-Farrar (6-1, def. Boone 50-6; LW: 9)
8. North Scott (5-2, def. Clinton 55-7; LW: NR)
9. Western Dubuque (5-2, def. Waterloo East 55-22; LW: NR)
10. Norwalk (5-2, def. Perry by forfeit; LW: NR)
Class 3A
1. Harlan (6-1, def. ADM, Adel 42-7; LW: 1)
2. Humboldt (7-0, def. Gilbert 31-6; LW: 2)
3. Mount Vernon (7-0, def. Maquoketa 49-7; LW: 4)
4. Independence (7-1, def. Charles City 47-7; LW: 5)
5. Nevada (6-1, def. Algona 38-14; LW: 6)
6. ADM, Adel (6-1, lost to Harlan 42-7; LW: 3)
7. Solon (5-2, def. Fairfield 45-25; LW: 7)
8. North Polk (5-2, def. Ballard 42-19; LW: 8)
9. Central DeWitt (5-2, def. Vinton-Shellsburg 24-0; LW: 9)
10. West Delaware (4-3, def. Hampton-Dumont-CAL 39-16; LR: 10)
Class 2A
1. Williamsburg (7-0, def. Davis County 77-8; LW: 1)
2. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (7-0, def. Sheldon 42-0; LW: 2)
3. Spirit Lake (7-0, def. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 56-21; LW: 3)
4. West Marshall (7-0, def. Roland-Story 41-7; LW: 4)
5. OABCIG (6-1, def. Estherville Lincoln Central 42-19; LW: 5)
6. Greene County (6-1, def. Shenandoah by forfeit; LW: 7)
7. Osage (5-2, def. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 33-10; LW: 8)
8. West Lyon (5-2, def. Unity Christian 24-6; LW: 9)
9. Waukon (4-3, def. Jesup 50-8; LW: 10)
10. Crestwood (5-2, def. Clear Lake 26-7; LW: NR)
Class 1A
1. Van Meter (6-1, def. Interstate 35 63-7; LW: 1)
2. West Branch (7-0, def. Iowa City Regina 23-0; LW: 2)
3. West Sioux (6-1, def. Sibley-Ocheyedan 65-14; LW: 3)
4. Underwood (7-0, def. West Monona 56-0; LW: 4)
5. Pella Christian (6-1, def. Cardinal 63-0; LW: 6)
6. Carroll Kuemper Catholic (7-0, def, Treynor 42-7; LW: 7)
7. MFL MarMac (6-1, def. Cascade 33-20; LW: 8)
8. Denver (5-2, def. Dike-New Hartford 30-20; LW: NR)
9. Sigourney Keota (5-2, def. Central Decatur 53-6; LW: 9)
10. ACGC (6-1, def. Panorama 48-26; LW: 10)
Class A
1. West Hancock (7-0, def. St. Ansgar 32-0; LW: 1)
2. Grundy Center (7-0, def. BCLUW 56-8; LW: 2)
3. Woodbury Central (7-0, def. Tri-Center 36-34; LW: 3)
4. Lynnville-Sully (7-0, def. Ogden 40-7; LW: 4)
5. North Linn (6-1, def. Hudson 35-0; LW: 5)
6. East Buchanan (6-1, def. Clayton Ridge 71-0; LW: 6)
7. AHSTW (7-0, def. Logan-Magnolia 40-0; LW: 7)
8. Columbus (7-0, def. North Cedar 57-0; LW: 8)
9. LeMars Gehlen Catholic (6-1, def. MMCRU 60-20; LW: 9)
10. Alburnett (6-1, def. Wapello 52-7; LW: 10)
Eight-Player
1. Remsen St. Mary's (7-0, def. Ar-We-Va 75-0; LW: 1)
2. Don Bosco (7-0, def. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 35-32; LW: 2)
3. WACO (7-0, def. Winfield-Mt. Union 43-0; LW: 3)
4. Easton Valley (5-1, def. Edgewood-Colesburg 62-20; LW: 5)
5. Newell-Fonda (6-1, def. Glidden-Ralston 62-6; LW: 6)
6. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (6-1, lost to Don Bosco 35-32; LW: 4)
7. Lenox (7-0, def. Martensdale-St. Marys 66-18; LW: 7)
8. West Harrison (7-0, def. Audubon 35-26; LW: 9)
9. Fremont-Mills (6-1, def. Griswold 54-0; LW: NR)
10. Southeast Warren (7-1, def. Murray 6-0; LW: NR)
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.