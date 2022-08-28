Martin's AP prep football ballot for Monday, Aug. 29

The opening high school football poll in the state of Iowa from the Associated Press is scheduled to be released on Monday afternoon. Here is the ballot submitted by Mason City Globe Gazette sports writer Zach Martin:
Class 5A
1. Southeast Polk (1-0, def. West Des Moines Dowling 38-24)
2. Ankeny (1-0, def. Waukee 26-7)
3. Pleasant Valley (1-0, def. Cedar Rapids Prairie 37-6)
4. West Des Moines Valley (1-0, def. Waukee Northwest 17-7)
5. Urbandale (1-0, def. Bettendorf 27-14)
6. Dowling Catholic (0-1, lost to Southeast Polk 38-24)
7. Cedar Falls (1-0, def. Johnston 14-0)
8. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (1-0, def. Iowa City West 28-19)
9. Linn-Mar (1-0, def. Muscatine 41-0)
10. Dubuque Senior (1-0, def. Dubuque Hempstead 42-13
Class 4A
1. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (2-0, def. Harlan 30-27)
2. Waverly-Shell Rock (1-0, def. Waukon 42-17)
3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (1-0, def. Western Dubuque 31-14)
4. Indianola (1-0, def. Ankeny Centennial 26-20)
5. North Scott (1-0, def. Davenport North 47-7)
6. Cedar Rapids Washington (1-0, def. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 47-6)
7. Bondurant-Farrar (1-0, def. Ballard 36-7)
8. Iowa City Liberty (1-0, def. Iowa City High 36-19)
9. Norwalk (1-0, def. Pella 44-20)
10. Glenwood (1-0, def. Atlantic 43-27)
Class 3A
1. Solon (1-0, def. West Liberty 42-0)
2. Harlan (0-1, lost to Council Bluffs Lewis Central 30-27)
3. Humboldt (1-0, def. Webster City 10-0)
4. ADM, Adel (1-0, def. Gilbert 43-14)
5. Nevada (1-0, def. Boone 38-0)
6. Davenport Assumption (1-0, idle, def. Independence 26-7 in Week 0)
7. North Polk (1-0, def. Dallas-Center Grimes 20-16)
8. Benton (1-0, def. Grinnell 35-0)
9. Mount Vernon (1-0, def. Anamosa 28-0)
10. Creston (1-0, def. Clarinda 28-12)
Class 2A
1. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (1-0, def. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 52-7)
2. OABCIG (1-0, def. Ridge View 47-6)
3. Williamsburg (1-0, def. Iowa City Regina 31-0)
4. Spirit Lake (1-0, def. Spencer 27-16)
5. West Marshall (1-0, def. South Tama 42-6)
6. Dubuque Wahlert (1-0, def. West Delaware 31-14)
7. Southeast Valley (1-0, def. Interstate-35 20-7)
8. New Hampton (1-0, def. MFL MarMac 22-19)
9. Osage (1-0, def. St. Ansgar 27-19)
10. PCM, Monroe (1-0, def. Davis County 48-14)
Class 1A
1. West Sioux (1-0, def. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 38-18)
2. Van Meter (1-0, def. Earlham 35-6)
3. Dike-New Hartford (1-0, def. Waterloo Columbus Catholic 42-14)
4. Dyersville Beckman (1-0, def. Camanche 20-6)
5. Cascade (1-0, def. Monticello 21-13)
6. Pella Christian (1-0, def. Des Moines Christian 56-28)
7. Denver (1-0, def. Wapsie Valley 25-20)
8. West Branch (1-0, def. Lisbon 61-20)
9. Underwood (1-1, def. Tri-Center 58-14)
10. Western Christian (1-0, def. West Lyon 21-7)
Class A
1. West Hancock (1-0, def. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 32-8)
2. East Buchanan (1-0, def. Highland 54-0)
3. Grundy Center (1-0, def. South Hardin 27-6)
4. Woodbury Central (1-0, def. Hinton 41-13)
5. Lynnville-Sully (1-0, def. Pleasantville 32-7)
6. LeMars Gehlen Catholic (1-0, def. Unity Christian 21-13)
7. Alburnett (1-0, def. North Linn 16-13)
8. Mount Ayr (1-0, def. Nodaway Valley 54-0)
9. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (0-1, lost to West Sioux 38-18)
10. North Linn (0-1, lost to Alburnett 16-13)
Eight-Player
1. Remsen St. Mary's (1-0, def. Harris-Lake Park 42-7)
2. Don Bosco (1-0, def. Easton Valley 34-30)
3. WACO (2-0, def. Springville 57-22)
4. Newell-Fonda (1-0, def. West Bend-Mallard 28-14)
5. Lenox (1-0, def. Seymour 76-12)
6. Easton Valley (0-1, lost to Don Bosco 34-30)
7. Turkey Valley (1-0, def. Edgewood-Colesburg 46-20)
8. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (1-0, def. North Iowa 70-13)
9. Anita, CAM (1-0, def. Fremont-Mills 26-25)
10. Bishop Garrigan (1-0, def. Janesville 52-6)
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.