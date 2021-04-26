Longtime Hampton-Dumont coach Jerry Shafrath inducted into IFCA Hall of Fame

Throughout the 21 years of Jerry Shafrath’s football coaching career at Hampton-Dumont, his main goal for the program was to develop his players into outstanding young men.

Although Shafrath had plenty of winning teams, wins and losses came secondary.

His work as the head coach of the Bulldogs was recently recognized. Shafrath received a call in February 2020 that he would be inducted into the Iowa Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

“It was kind of unbelievable to start with. I was kind of surprised,” Shafrath said. “When it was over and I hung up, I just broke down and cried. I just thought, what an awesome thing – a lifetime achievement award. To think about what other coaches thought about me as a coach and our program here at Hampton-Dumont.”

Shafrath spent 21 years as the head coach of the program and finished with a 115-128 overall record. The Bulldogs made the playoffs seven times in his tenure.

One of the highlights of his career includes taking the program to its second-ever playoff appearance in 1997. The last regular season game of the year to qualify for the postseason was won in the final seconds on a touchdown pass – something that Shafrath’s teams didn’t do very often.