Loge recovers from broken wrist, then proceeds to break out in Lions opener

Ben Loge was going tubing with some friends one day during his freshman year at Clear Lake. As he pulled on a tube, his wrist was in a considerable amount of pain.
"I told my mom 'We got to go get this checked out,'" Loge said.
Wrist pain was something Loge dealt with during basketball season. It wasn't until the tubing incident in early summer where he realized the injury was more severe than initially thought.
"Clean break," Loge added.
Gone was his sophomore year of football. A full calendar year went by before he laced up the cleats and took the field for the Lions.
From broken wrist to break out game.
Loge, this week's North Iowa Pacesetter, hauled in seven catches for 260 yards and two touchdowns that eclipsed 60 yards in Clear Lake's 41-38 Week 1 win over Iowa Falls-Alden on Saturday.
It was the most receiving yards out of the entire state in the opening week of the regular season.
"I was nervous and I didn't know what to expect," Loge said. "I caught the first one and was like 'Why not do it again?'"
Both touchdowns showed off skills that Loge has honed in over the last two years.
He went to Lions Field during the offseason with his older brother and worked on his route running, becoming as crisp as possible. It showed off in his first touchdown.
Toebe unleashed a cannon of 64 yards that found Loge streaking past the Cadets secondary for a touchdown to take the lead 12 seconds into the second quarter.
"(Coming to the field) every Saturday and Sunday, I'd get better," Loge said. "Made a couple moves, had some long plays."
That connection was far from done.
With Clear Lake trailing by one possession and facing a 3rd and 23, Loge used his speed to blow past his corner and caught a 77-yard catch and run for what proved to be the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Loge also caught a 77-yard pass that set up a rushing touchdown.
"I just ran right by him and Toebe hit me in stride," Loge said. "That was real exciting. Probably the most excited I've ever felt in my life."
Lions head coach Jared DeVries saw what Loge was doing in practice and knew he would be able to contribute immediately. It helped to have an experienced quarterback in Toebe and an offensive line that didn't allow much pressure.
All combined allowed for an unforgettable day for the junior wideout.
"He was very explosive in practice and he stood out," DeVries said. "That took over to the game. His route running is excellent, he's got great hands. He's got great hand eye coordination."
When Loge watched over his teammates practice and play last fall, it itched him to heal up as quickly as possible. Still, he never went away from what his doctors told him.
He knew, eventually, his time would come.
"It sucked," Loge said. "I wanted to play so bad. In my free time, I'd try to get ready."
Neither DeVries or Loge have talked about that performance since. Even the former understands due to that game, opponents will start to game plan around shutting down the latter.
Which is a challenge, DeVries anticipates, Loge is ready for.
"It was a pleasant surprise," DeVries said. "He's fast. He's not the fastest guy we have, but he is one of them. He's a great young man and he's humble; he'll continue to improve in practice."
Loge has not thought about pursuing any athletics post high school. Even he admitted that football wouldn't be a bad option collegiately if the numbers stay impressive.
"I just got to continue to keep building and it will translate to the games," Loge said. "If I put on some more muscle and get faster, I think it could translate in college."
DeVries can't ignore the possibilities either.
"I don't discourage any of these guys from their dreams," he said. "He's not unknown anymore."
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.