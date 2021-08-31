Loge recovers from broken wrist, then proceeds to break out in Lions opener

Ben Loge was going tubing with some friends one day during his freshman year at Clear Lake. As he pulled on a tube, his wrist was in a considerable amount of pain.

"I told my mom 'We got to go get this checked out,'" Loge said.

Wrist pain was something Loge dealt with during basketball season. It wasn't until the tubing incident in early summer where he realized the injury was more severe than initially thought.

"Clean break," Loge added.

Gone was his sophomore year of football. A full calendar year went by before he laced up the cleats and took the field for the Lions.

From broken wrist to break out game.

Loge, this week's North Iowa Pacesetter, hauled in seven catches for 260 yards and two touchdowns that eclipsed 60 yards in Clear Lake's 41-38 Week 1 win over Iowa Falls-Alden on Saturday.

It was the most receiving yards out of the entire state in the opening week of the regular season.

"I was nervous and I didn't know what to expect," Loge said. "I caught the first one and was like 'Why not do it again?'"

Both touchdowns showed off skills that Loge has honed in over the last two years.