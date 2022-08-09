Lions using district title heartbreak as core motivation for 2022

All it took was one week of seven-on-seven with a pair of Class 4A programs for Ben Loge to make a determination.

"We're a lot smarter," Clear Lake's senior wide receiver said. "People have taken big steps."

Just 13 seniors graduated from the program, a relatively small number. Coach Jared DeVries' squad has 61 players out for the upcoming season, one of the higher marks in his tenure.

There's depth at key positions. There's talent in the receiving core. The offense is expected to be bigger.

Still, perhaps the biggest question facing the Lions is how to replace two of the most dynamic players to come through in recent memory.

All-state quarterback Carson Toebe and his running mate Jagger Schmitt are gone and that leaves a big hole in much of the offensive production that allowed Clear Lake to average 32.9 points per game.

Those two combined for 44 touchdowns in 2021.

"There's some big holes, but I think there's enough on this field, on this roster, to get the job done," DeVries said. "We'll have to play very disciplined. Just lay it out there."

Junior Cael Stephany is QB1 for the Lions this season. DeVries stated he is not like Toebe where some plays will be done on the fly. Stephany is viewed more of a pocket passer.

"I already fully trust him," Loge said. "He's so accurate. He hasn't been missing us."

Stephany will have no shortage of receivers to throw to.

Loge reeled in 508 yards, over 20 percent of that total in one game, and five touchdowns. Travaughn Luyobya added in 312 and five TD's while Zeke Nelson, Titan Schmitt and Thomas Meyer each scored at least once.

"We've grown a good amount," Luyobya said. "We've gotten stronger, faster and definitely smarter with how we play."

Aidan Hartl and Titan Schmitt returners that will be in the mix at the RB position. Hartl registered the third most carries last season with 26.

"We got quite a few guys in the backfield we feel they can get the job done," DeVries said.

Two all-district offensive linemen graduated and DeVries stated he could see a scenario where he's got three sophomores and two juniors making up that group of five.

He's hopeful the cohesion is ready for the season opener on Aug. 26 at Iowa Falls-Alden.

"You got to learn at the job, kind of under the fire," DeVries said. "They've been studying hard, eager to learn. You just to get a little nastiness in those young pups."

There were spurts of the Lions having good defensive moments. In the Class 2A District 3 opener against Osage, they allowed just six points in the second half.

They were blowing out Crestwood in early October before the reserves came in and made the final score closer. They allowed just 14 second half points in a first round playoff victory over Unity Christian.

"In my opinion, we're a lot bigger," Loge said. "We'll change things and be way more competitive this year."

Meyer is the top tackler back with 29 total tackles – 24 of them solo – and he paired that with a team-high three sacks and seven tackles for loss. Derek Erpelding had two interceptions as those two were on the edge.

The secondary loses Schmitt, where he was a first team all-state selection by the IPSWA, but Loge, Luyobya a handful of others are expected to contribute.

"We're going to be pretty inexperienced," DeVries said. "In the middle and at linebacker, we're going to have to come a long way."

One of the more underrated aspects of the Lions was what they did on special teams. Nelson brought back two kickoffs for touchdowns. He and Titan Schmitt averaged over 18 yards per return.

Kinnick Clabaugh went 35-for-40 on PAT's and was nailed both his field goal attempts.

"We got a whole year of experience under our belt," Nelson said. "I'm definitely more agile and I'm looking forward to returning a bunch of kicks. It had a lot to do with the momentum.

"This year, we'll need it a lot."

Clear Lake lost the district title to Osage by point differential last year. It still won a playoff game, but admittedly, the chance of being kings in a local-heavy district stung.

"We have skill guys all the way down the depth chart," Nelson said. "I think we will be dangerous. If we can turn our defense into a machine that can't be stopped, we'll win every game."

No one in the Lions locker room is wanting a repeat of that. The district remains difficult with Osage bringing a lot back, New Hampton possessing one of the best players in Braden McShane and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura having most of its core returning.

Just don't think Clear Lake will fold.

"We remember the way we lost it," Luyobya said. "We used that as fuel to get it this year."