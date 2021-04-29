Legendary Riceville coach Rasmussen leaves mark on players, staff

"Growing up, having an interest in sports and in a small town, you looked up to your teachers and coaches," he said. "Whether you were the best player on the team or a role player, he treated you with respect.

"Most of the time, he would find a role on the team for you. He was in control."

Rasmussen is survived by his wife, Bette Jo Lee, of 36 years. He also has four adult daughters and seven grandchildren that were around him when he passed.

Haacke admired that his boss always tried to make time for his family when it was needed.

"Family was everything to him," he said. "Just the values he instilled in his kids and the players, it was awesome."

The impact Rasmussen had on the Riceville community will be what Byrnes remembers most. He was friendly and never turned down a conversation with anyone.

"It is a time to reflect on that time period," Byrnes said. "He just carried a lot of respect."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Follow him on Twitter at @Zach_Martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.